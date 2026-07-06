The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the process of felling or transplanting 390 trees on Rouse Avenue near DDU Marg as part of the ₹550-crore project to expand the Rouse Avenue Courts complex, officials aware of the project said on Monday.

Under the expansion project, the Rouse Avenue Courts complex is expected to get 94 additional courtrooms and 90 new lawyers’ chambers, among other facilities (Photo for representation)

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The infrastructure arm of the Delhi government will transplant 177 of these trees to sites near Captain Gaur Marg in south-east Delhi, they said. PWD has invited bids for the transplantation work, estimated to cost ₹30.7 lakh, including maintenance of the transplanted trees for three years.

Under the expansion project, the Rouse Avenue Courts complex is expected to get 94 additional courtrooms and 90 new lawyers’ chambers, among other facilities. To construct the new district court building (Block 1), tree felling and transplantation will be carried out over a two-month period, according to the bidding document, seen by HT.

According to the bidding document, 213 trees will be felled. Of these, 180 have a girth (measured one metre above the ground) of 30-60 cm, 30 have a girth of 60-120 cm and three have a girth of more than 120 cm. Among the trees proposed to be transplanted, 71 have a girth of up to 50 cm, 54 have a girth of 50-90 cm, 30 have a girth of 90-150 cm and 22 have a girth of more than 150 cm.

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{{^usCountry}} The transplantation process includes excavating around the existing tree, pruning its branches, transporting it, digging pits for replanting, securing each tree to stakes to prevent excessive movement, flooding the pits with water and treating the roots, the PWD project report states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transplantation process includes excavating around the existing tree, pruning its branches, transporting it, digging pits for replanting, securing each tree to stakes to prevent excessive movement, flooding the pits with water and treating the roots, the PWD project report states. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi’s record on tree transplantation, however, has remained poor. The Delhi government introduced its tree transplantation policy in 2020, mandating that at least 80% of the trees removed for a project be transplanted and that at least 80% of those survive. Although the policy was notified a year later, tree transplantation has been taking place in Delhi since 2019, officials said.

According to an affidavit submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court in May 2022, only 5,487 (33.33%) of the 16,461 trees transplanted between 2019 and 2021 survived. During this period, 22 construction projects undertook transplantation and 19 completed it. However, only one project met the mandated 80% survival rate.

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The Centre, in a reply in the Lok Sabha in April this year, said nearly 43% of the trees transplanted for the central government’s ₹20,000-crore Central Vista redevelopment project did not survive. Of the 3,609 trees transplanted for the project, 1,545 perished.

Forest department officials did not respond to HT’s requests for comment..

HT had earlier reported that the Delhi government had revised its plan to expand the Rouse Avenue Courts complex, a special court that primarily hears high-profile cases involving lawmakers. The new blocks are proposed on a 3.6-acre plot adjoining the existing court building on DDU Marg.

The land and estate department has already handed over the land parcel to PWD. The original proposal envisaged 55 courtrooms and 858 lawyers’ chambers. Under the revised plan, the complex will get 94 courtrooms, 90 lawyers’ chambers and 180 seating spaces for lawyers in common halls. The project is expected to be completed over two years.

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The Rouse Avenue Courts currently functions from an eight-storey building housing 42 courtrooms and basement parking for around 800 vehicles.