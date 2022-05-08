43% of donors in paediatric liver transplants are mothers: Apollo Hospital

New Delhi: At least 43% of the donors in paediatric liver transplants in the national capital are the mothers of the patients, an assessment by the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has shown.

On the occasion of Mothers’ Day on May 8, Dr Anupam Sibal, group medical director at Apollo Hospitals Group and senior paediatric gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said that of 431 paediatric liver transplants performed at Apollo, 43% of the donors were mothers of patients, forming the largest donor group. This was followed by fathers of patients, grandparents and then other family members.

“We have seen so many cases of transplants where mothers have come forward as donors. They do not think about their own health, and scars of post-transplant recovery. They only think about the health and well-being of their children. We have observed that mothers are the single largest donor group in case of paediatric transplants,” said Dr Sibal.

On March 25, eight-year-old Anshika was admitted to the hospital with pulmonary liver disease and Wilson’s disease. Her condition was critical and she had to undergo a lifesaving liver transplant within 36 hours of admission. In her case, her mother came forward as a donor and the time-bound surgery could happen without delays, doctors said.

Wilson’s disease is a rare inherited disorder that causes copper to accumulate in your liver, brain and other vital organs. Symptoms of this disease include swelling, fatigue, abdominal pain and uncontrolled or poorly coordinated movements.

In another case, a 14-year-old boy, Anmol Rana, also had to get a liver transplant surgery from autoimmune hepatitis, which he had since the age of 12. In his case too, his mother came forward as a donor.

“There is nothing more satisfying for a doctor than to see their patients relieved from their pain and we have seen many cases of organ transplants here where mothers and their children became donors for each other. The love of mothers for their children is immense,” said Dr Sandeep Guleria, senior consultant surgeon in general surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

