43% of donors in paediatric liver transplants are mothers: Apollo Hospital

New Delhi: At least 43% of the donors in paediatric liver transplants in the national capital are the mothers of the patients, an assessment by the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has shown.
On the occasion of Mothers’ Day on May 8, Dr Anupam Sibal, group medical director at Apollo Hospitals Group and senior paediatric gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said that of 431 paediatric liver transplants performed at Apollo, 43% of the donors were mothers of patients, forming the largest donor group. This was followed by fathers of patients, grandparents and then other family members.
“We have seen so many cases of transplants where mothers have come forward as donors. They do not think about their own health, and scars of post-transplant recovery. They only think about the health and well-being of their children. We have observed that mothers are the single largest donor group in case of paediatric transplants,” said Dr Sibal.
On March 25, eight-year-old Anshika was admitted to the hospital with pulmonary liver disease and Wilson’s disease. Her condition was critical and she had to undergo a lifesaving liver transplant within 36 hours of admission. In her case, her mother came forward as a donor and the time-bound surgery could happen without delays, doctors said.
Wilson’s disease is a rare inherited disorder that causes copper to accumulate in your liver, brain and other vital organs. Symptoms of this disease include swelling, fatigue, abdominal pain and uncontrolled or poorly coordinated movements.
In another case, a 14-year-old boy, Anmol Rana, also had to get a liver transplant surgery from autoimmune hepatitis, which he had since the age of 12. In his case too, his mother came forward as a donor.
“There is nothing more satisfying for a doctor than to see their patients relieved from their pain and we have seen many cases of organ transplants here where mothers and their children became donors for each other. The love of mothers for their children is immense,” said Dr Sandeep Guleria, senior consultant surgeon in general surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.
Portals of Badrinath shrine opened, first prayers held on behalf of PM Modi
The portals of Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district were opened on Sunday morning in the presence of around 15,000 pilgrims and the first prayers were held in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare and good health of all. The shrine was decked up with 20 quintals of flowers, brought from Rishikesh. The portals of all the Char Dhams are now open. The ritual of opening the portals started at 4 am.
Covid-19 Updates on May 8: 155 new cases, no fatality in Bengaluru
Bengaluru urban district reported 155 new Covid-19 infections accounting for the majority of cases reported in the state on Saturday. The city has 1,841 active cases as per the Health Department. 103 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Karnataka state has witnessed a total of 171 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,48,635 while there were zero fatalities on Saturday.
Karnataka will be a hub for EV manufacturers: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government will ensure that the state becomes the top destination for the foreign and national investors. On Saturday, the Chief Minister spoke to ANI after he participated in a programme where the international automobile giant Toyota signed an agreement to invest ₹4800 crore in the state. Bommai said the government is quietly working on various sectors which can attract investors in a big way.
Fill your buckets: Bengaluru to face water shortage on Monday (May 9)
If you are in Bengaluru, it might be a good idea to fill your buckets and other utensils on Sunday. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Body (BWSSB) announced in a press note that due to an emergency shutdown of the Cauvery water supply treatment plant and pumping stations at TK Halli and Tatagun for maintenance, there will be a disruption of water supply on Monday for 18 hours.
Jahangirpuri clashes: Three more arrested
The Delhi Police have arrested three more persons for their alleged involvement in the clashes between Hindu and Muslims in Jahangirpuri last month, officer said. The suspects were identified by their single names as Tabrez, Zaheer and Anabul. With the three arrests, police have so far arrested 33 persons and apprehended three juveniles for the clashes on the evening of April 16.
