5 days after Ghazipur, unclaimed bags in East Delhi spark bomb scare

New Delhi: Five days after an improvised explosive device (IED) containing RDX was found at Ghazipur flower market, two black bags left unclaimed on a busy street in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri sparked fears of a similar bomb threat but a subsequent examination by a bomb disposal squad found just a laptop, cell phone and some documents inside the bags on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the bags belonged to an IT professional from Pitampura who had lost them to a thak-thak gang near Nizamuddin area.

A passerby spotted the two bags at Metro pillar number 59, near Trilokpuri and alerted the police control room, following which police teams secured the area as the bomb disposal squad examined the bags. An earthmover too was brought to the spot, in case there was a need to dig a pit to defuse the bomb through a controlled explosion -- as was done in the case of IED found at Ghazipur.

Delhi has been on high alert since last Friday, when police recovered an IED from a black bag at the Ghazipur flower market -- less than 5km from Trilokpuri. Police have subsequently said that the IED used in Ghazipur contained about three kilogram of RDX and ammonium nitrate.

On Wednesday, residents of the densely populated east Delhi locality were asked to stay away from the spot as police cordoned off the area, but many continued to linger. Police said personnel from the National Security Guard (NSG) too were on their way to the spot when it was found to be a false alarm.

Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Sagarpreet Hooda, said, “Our officers were at the spot and we followed our standard operating procedure. There were no explosives or any illegal item in the bag. It had personal belongings.”

Police said Somesh Gupta, the owner of the laptop and the cell phone, told them that the bags were stolen from his car by a thak-thak gang that divert the attention of drivers by tapping on the car’s body, or tyres to steal items left on the backseat or dashboard.

“While travelling in his car, Gupta was stopped by two men who claimed that the vehicle was leaking engine oil. When he stepped out, the men stole the two bags and fled. However, it is not clear why they abandoned the bags with the laptop and cellphone inside, in Trilokpuri,” said a police officer who asked not to be named.

Police now suspect the thieves may be from a gang that only deals in stolen cash or jewellery. “It is possible that the thieves are from nearby areas of Trilokpuri or Kalyanpuri. We are now looking at the CCTV footage to identify who brought the bags from Nizamuddin to the metro pillar where it was found,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police control room also received a distress call about a bomb planted at the CRPF headquarters in Lodhi Colony, but it turned out to be a hoax.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Benita Mary Jaikar said police had received the call at 6.36 pm. “Police personnel from the Lodhi Colony station reached the spot. A joint bomb disposal squad team of the CRPF, CISF and Delhi Police was constituted and a thorough search was conducted. They did not filed any such explosives in the premises or outside,” said DCP Jaikar.

Police investigation revealed that the PCR call was made from a cell phone belong to a person from Telangana. “We are probing the case,” DCP Jaikar said.

