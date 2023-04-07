Delhi: DCW seize acid can from women’s public toilet during surprise inspection

A 50-litre can of acid was found inside a women’s public toilet outside the GB Pant Hospital in Delhi’s Daryaganj during a surprise inspection by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal along with DCW officials.

A 50-litre can of acid was found inside a women’s public toilet outside the GB Pant Hospital in Delhi’s Daryaganj (Twitter/Screengrab)

According to the officials, the acid used by the sanitation workers was kept in open, without any lid or cover, which is dangerous.

Maliwal also shared a video on social media in which she can be seen scolding the staffers and management for being irresponsible.

After the inspection, the DCW called the local police and seized the can.

“We are asking MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi] about the availability of acid in public toilets and to fix accountability on how this was allowed. Strict action will be taken against those involved,” said Maliwal.

In 2013, the Supreme Court, in the wake of increasing acid attacks, banned the over-the-counter sale of acid across the country. The DCW chairperson said that such ready availability of acid is dangerous as anyone can try to get it from public toilets and misuse it.

