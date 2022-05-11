Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

50-tonne concrete segment falls at Gaziabad project site, none hurt

The incident comes on the day when UP chief minister visited Meerut and inspected the project site at Bahinsali along with top officials of NCRTC.
A view of the construction site of the RRTS project depot at Duhai on Meerut road, in Ghaziabad.( (Representative image/HT Archive))
Published on May 11, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad

A concrete segment of about 50 tonnes, being hoisted into place using a high-capacity crane, fell off the under-construction Modinagar site of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project on the Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured in the incident, said officials.

The officials of NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is developing the project, said that they will initiate an inquiry into the incident.

“The cable snapped during the load testing... The incident took place inside the barricaded area and no damage or any injury took place. An inquiry will be ordered to find out the reasons,” said Puneet Vats, chief PRO of NCRTC.

The 82km long RRTS project is scheduled for completion in March, 2025

