50-tonne concrete segment falls at Gaziabad project site, none hurt
- The incident comes on the day when UP chief minister visited Meerut and inspected the project site at Bahinsali along with top officials of NCRTC.
A concrete segment of about 50 tonnes, being hoisted into place using a high-capacity crane, fell off the under-construction Modinagar site of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project on the Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured in the incident, said officials.
The officials of NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is developing the project, said that they will initiate an inquiry into the incident.
“The cable snapped during the load testing... The incident took place inside the barricaded area and no damage or any injury took place. An inquiry will be ordered to find out the reasons,” said Puneet Vats, chief PRO of NCRTC.
The 82km long RRTS project is scheduled for completion in March, 2025
JD(S) leader held in connection with PSI recruitment case
The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday arrested a Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment case. JD(S) leader and Channarayapatna town municipal council member Shashidhar was arrested after he appeared before the CID. According to CID, his son Venugopal, who was among those who made it to the provisional list of candidates selected after the examination was an engineering graduate working for the MGNREGA temporarily in Arsikere taluk. He was absconding when the CID reached his house and later he came before investigators, said, senior officers.
18-yr-old molested at housing society swimming pool in Pune
Pune: The Kondhwa police have lodged a case against a 47-year-old person for allegedly staring and molesting an 18-year-old girl at a housing society swimming pool. The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police following the incident. According to the FIR, the accused and the girl reside at the same housing society. Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said, “A case of molestation has been lodged.”
No talks of cabinet expansion so far: K’taka CM Bommai in Delhi
With Bommai's visit to the national capital raising hopes among ministerial aspirants about the expansion or rejig of Karnataka cabinet, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he will not be holding discussion in this connection with the BJP central leadership this time. The CM is under pressure from aspirants to expand or reshuffle his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of Assembly polls next year.
Senior IPS officer resigns in Karnataka, alleges harassment by dept official
Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath submitted Ravindranath's resignation alleging harassment in Karnataka on Tuesday. In his resignation letter, Ravindranath alleged that senior officials were harassing him. On Monday, after handing over charge of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Ravindranath walked from his office on Palace Road to the office of the state police chief on Nrupathunga Road to meet the state police chief Praveen Sood. Following this meeting, on Tuesday, he submitted his resignation.
PSI case unravels history of malpractices
The investigation into the malpractices in PSI recruitment, which came to light after two disgruntled candidates made public an answer sheet proving allegations of the cheating, has opened a can of worms. The use of Bluetooth in particular has now become a cause of concern. In October 2021, a similar modus operandi was used by three candidates appearing for police constable examination in the Belagavi district.
