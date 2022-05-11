50-tonne concrete segment falls at Gaziabad project site, none hurt

A concrete segment of about 50 tonnes, being hoisted into place using a high-capacity crane, fell off the under-construction Modinagar site of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project on the Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured in the incident, said officials.

The officials of NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is developing the project, said that they will initiate an inquiry into the incident.

The incident comes on the day when UP chief minister visited Meerut and inspected the project site at Bahinsali along with top officials of NCRTC.

“The cable snapped during the load testing... The incident took place inside the barricaded area and no damage or any injury took place. An inquiry will be ordered to find out the reasons,” said Puneet Vats, chief PRO of NCRTC.

The 82km long RRTS project is scheduled for completion in March, 2025