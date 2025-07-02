60K women beneficiaries of Delhi govt scheme flout criteria: Survey

A recent government survey has found large scale discrepancies in the registration of beneficiaries under the monthly pension scheme for women in distress, with nearly 60,000 of them found to be ineligible, according to officials aware of the matter. During the citywide survey undertaken by the women and child development department in November 2024, the credentials of many beneficiaries were also not found. (PTI)

In many of these cases, the beneficiaries were wrongly registered for pension for widows despite their husbands being alive, while some were women who had remarried after being widowed but did not get their names deleted from the list, the officials said.

During the citywide survey undertaken by the women and child development department in November 2024, the credentials of many beneficiaries were also not found, added the officials.

The government provides a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 under the Delhi Pension Scheme to Women in Distress (Widow Pension) to ensure social security to widows, divorced, separated, abandoned, deserted or destitute women older than 18 years of age who have no adequate means of subsistence and are poor, needy and vulnerable through direct benefit transfer.

According to data, 350,000 beneficiaries were registered under the 2007 scheme.

The names of all ineligible beneficiaries have now been deleted from the list, said a senior government official aware of the development.

“We have come to know that around 60,000 registered beneficiaries were not eligible for the pension -- many of them were not widowed but were registered for the pension. In some cases, widows got remarried but did not get their names removed. We have deleted the names of all such beneficiaries which will prevent the release of pensions to them,” said the official, asking not to be named.

The official said that the breakup of the ineligible beneficiaries at the district level and according to the categories was not yet available. “The department will take a decision on further action to be taken in the matter,” the official said.

The government in November 2024launched a door-to-door verification drive under which Anganwadi workers visited residences of the beneficiaries across 11 revenue districts and verified their details. The scheme’s eligibility criteria states that the annual income of a woman beneficiary should not exceed ₹1 lakh and the applicant should be the resident of Delhi for not less than five years.

A department official said that the verification drive is a continuous process and is carried out regularly. “The beneficiaries should come forward and inform the department through declarations when their status changes such as when a widow remarries so that the scheme benefits reach only the those in need,” said the official.