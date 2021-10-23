6-year-old girl in Delhi raped by neighbour, accused seen on CCTV

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar, the police said on Saturday. The survivor is currently under observation at Ram Manohar Lohla hospital and her statement is yet to be recorded.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday morning when girl was playing outside her house, news agency ANI reported.

The accused took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her. When she returned home, she was reportedly bleeding.

A CCTV video in the area captured the girl with the man. She could be seen following the accused in the markets.

The accused, suspected to be in his twenties, is on the run. He has not been identified yet.

Police also said that the accused threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed anything about the incident. The victim's father works as a labourer.

Two teams of police are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.