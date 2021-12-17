7 arrested for operating fake call centres in Tilak Nagar

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have busted a call centre operating from west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar that was being used to dupe job aspirants.

The racket’s alleged mastermind was arrested along with six telecallers after the officers of the cyber cell of Shahdara district raided the call centre on Tuesday. Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said the frauds have cheated more than 150 people in the name of getting them jobs at top companies in Delhi-NCR.

“The alleged accused were obtaining lists of job seekers from a job search site, contacted them and offered jobs. When the aspirants showed interest in the job offers, the cheats tricked them into paying between ₹30,000 and ₹50,000 online payment for registration and other processing fee,” said DCP Sathiyasundaram.

The DCP said that the cyber cell registered a cheating case on the complaint of one Pratigya Chaddha, who was duped of ₹30,000 in the name of a teacher’s job in a reputed school.

“The accused told her that the school has selected her resume, and told her to pay ₹100 as registration fee through the school’s website. When she clicked the link, ₹30,000 were deducted from her account. When she tried to contact the person, his number was found not in service. She then filed a complaint and a case was registered,” said an investigator.

The cons were tracked to a building in west Delhi, and it was raided. “The mastermind of the racket, Hemant Kohli,29, was arrested along with his associate Vinay Kumar,31, and five women telecallers,” added the DCP.

