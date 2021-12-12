79-year-old killed in Old Rajendra Nagar

79-year-old woman was murdered with a brick at her home in central Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar on Saturday, the police said. Investigators said the suspect did not have to force an entry into the house, suggesting that the person was acquainted with the woman, the police said, adding that they were probing the case from robbery, property dispute as well as enmity angles.

The deceased was identified as Kusum Singhal. She is survived by two daughters, one of whom lives in south Delhi, while the other lives in Switzerland.

Her husband died a few years ago, and she lived alone, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Singh Chauhan.

DCP Chauhan said that on Saturday afternoon, one of Singhal’s daughters was not able to get in touch with her over the phone, and contacted Singhal’s neighbour.

The police did not immediately reveal which daughter made the call.

Around 2.10pm, the neighbour went to Singhal’s house and saw that the main door was ajar. She found Singhal’s body, which had injury marks on the back of the head, hinting that she was attacked with a brick, said a police officer.

The neighbour informed Singhal’s daughter as well as the police. The body was later shifted to a government hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

Singhal’s daughter and other relatives said the elderly woman did not have any permanent income source, and depended on her children.

The police are trying to ascertain if any valuables are missing from the house.

A case of murder was registered and the investigators are gathering information about a female domestic help who worked at the house every day.

“We will question the help to find out when she last visited the house. A list of people who had access to the house is being prepared. We will question all of them. The CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourood are also being scanned for clues,” the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON