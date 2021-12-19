A Christmas carol: Choirs set to bring joy to the world

Reeling under the effects of the pandemic, and the constant news updates of the new Covid variant spreading its impact, what helps keep up the Christmas spirt are the carol groups in the city. Prepping to perform publically or at intimate gatherings, physically or virtually, they are the true joy that comes to town around this time of the year.

Rehearsing with masks on!

Members of Youth for Christ have been making sure to stay completely masked during their rehearsals.

“The pandemic has made us realise that the virtual format is here to stay,” says Mukul Singh from Youth for Christ, adding, “We also realised that usually just the youngsters would come to watch us perform. But, last year when we a virtual concert, whole families sat down together to watch us perform! So this year, while we have sought the permission to do a few things offline, we would be doing a combination of a virtual and a physical performance. We have some carol singing sessions in a few malls in Delhi, and the rest of the performances will go virtual so that those who miss us at certain spots, can watch us from anywhere.”

The pandemic has been tough for most of us. “No one was exempted,” says Singh, adding, “Our team members faced challenges with their jobs, and their mental health was also affected. We have realised the value of meeting each other and that technology cannot take over the real world. But, we are being cautious and meeting only in smaller numbers for rehearsals this year, and with our masks on.”

Online stars

The kids of Lorraine Music Academy have become very comfortable with the virtual format and are all set to perform online this year.

Having decided to go virtual, this year as well, Lorraine Music Academy has its plans set. “The pandemic is not over, and there is no vaccine yet for children. So we have continued to go online. Last year, we had a wonderful Christmas Concert online and we will have the same this year too, on Christmas eve,” says Aubrey Aloysius co-founder of the academy, adding, “We went online since the very first month after the nationwide lockdown. In fact now we do online concerts every Sunday evening at 5pm, with global as well as Indian maestros. And this year the children are far more confident and have taken to the camera and the online format like real stars! They have so much more energy.”

Mix of tradition and modern

Talking about the line up of carols, Aloysius shares, “Our students will be bringing in the Christmas spirit by singing and playing a mix of traditional and modern Christmas carols, in different languages. Traditional carols include Silent Night, Joy to the World, Jingle Bells, Peace Be Still, Born on Christmas Day, and Mary Did You Know, among many others and even modern carols including the compositions by our students.”

Going physical, with precautions

The entire team at Mozartsy gets their RT PCR test done every week, and for the kids, they have a special Korean water based sanitiser.

Come Christmas, and kids for sure stay excited to meet and greet Santa. And alongside this, Mozartsy will have a few carol singing sessions this year. However, all Covid precautions have been put in place for the rehearsals as well as the concerts. Sonam Upadhyaya from the school, says, “Last year we did a virtual concert and some virtual carol singing sessions. But this year we have physical ones planned. Since everything is controlled so far, we are conducting physical classes, but with very high Covid safety standards. The entire team’s RT-PCR testing is done every Friday, and for the kids we have a special Korean water based sanitiser being used in the class. Masks are mandatory and temperature checks are done even during the rehearsals.”

Playing for next year

“We have not been able to meet since the time the pandemic began. Singing is a high risk activity, and we have people from different groups. Next year, let’s see what happens as Omicron is going strong, too,” says Neeraj Devraj, president of The Capital City Minstrels, which is one of Delhi’s premier performing choirs. And the Lyric Ensemble of Delhi is also not planning to have any performance, but they do have band members meeting up for Christmas. “We will get together around a piano and organise a Christmas lunch. But we are making sure not to do this in big groups, so just about three or four people will meet in their own homes,” says Situ Singh Buehler, voice coach and founder of the group, adding, “We have also started rehearsals for something big, which will happen next year. As of now, we have very few people coming in. It’s better to be safe.”

Author tweets @anjuri

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter