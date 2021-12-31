A moderate but skewed recovery

The year 2020 was perhaps the worst ever for the Indian economy. Thanks to a 68-day nationwide lockdown from March 25, 2020 onwards, imposed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, economic activity went into a tailspin. India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) suffered an annual contraction of 24.4% and 7.4% in the quarters ending June and September 2020. Annual contraction in 2020-21 GDP was the largest ever: 7.3%. The large-scale disruption (and its favourable base effect in the subsequent year) made sure that unless there was yet another catastrophic event, growth rates would increase drastically in 2021, especially from the June quarter onwards.

The second wave of Covid-19 — it peaked on May 9 in terms of seven-day average of daily new cases — was the kind of the catastrophe even statisticians discount in their calculations. While the second wave was far more severe in terms of infections and deaths, the economy was spared to some extent because there was no national lockdown. This made sure that the second wave’s disruption and sequential recovery, as tracked by some high-frequency indicators, was better than what was seen in the first wave.

This is one of the biggest reasons why headline growth numbers are not expected to be good. However, a simple comparison of GDP growth rates — Reserve Bank of India’s projection of a 9.5% growth in 2021-22 over a 7.3% contraction in 2020-21—can give a misleading picture of recovery. An example makes this clear. If India’s GDP was 100 in 2019-20, it fell to 92.7 in 2020-21 and is expected to rise to 101.5 in 2021-22. The recovery is not as good as it sounds. Even if the Indian economy had grown at 4% per year — this was the growth rate in 2019-20 and the lowest since 2008-09 — in 2020-21 and 2021-22, GDP in the latter year would be 108.2. A higher GDP translates into higher per capita incomes for the population.

That the Indian economy has strayed from its long-term growth trajectory because of the pandemic’s impact — the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashing India’s potential growth rate from 6.25% to 6% is the most important institutional recognition of this fact — is just one part of the story.

What is more important, and is still not properly understood due to the lack of adequate data at the moment, is the difference in how the pandemic affected the rich and the poor, both at the level of firms and households.

Anecdotal accounts offer what can be described as circumstantial evidence. Corporate profits, for example, have been rising at a fast pace even as inflation is chipping away at real wages. This suggests that the poor have suffered far more than the rich because of the pandemic’s disruption. A direct reflection of this can be seen in different metrics of economic sentiment. RBI’s consumer confidence index is still far below pre-pandemic levels, while the Price-to-Earnings (PE) multiple for BSE continues to be at high levels.

In fact, there is growing consensus (to be sure, there are differing views too) on the fact that even if there is no disruptive third wave — the exact threat assessment from the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is still being understood at the time of writing this piece — it is the pandemic’s distributive impact which might have most important consequences for the economy’s long-term prospects. It is the non-rich who spend a greater part of their incomes or what is called marginal propensity to consume by economists. That RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held in December 2021 has not made upward revisions to its growth forecasts for quarters ending December 2021 and March 2022 despite a higher-than-expected GDP growth in the September 2021 quarter supports this line of argument.

What has muddied economic waters even more in 2021 is the multifaceted impact of inflation.

First there is the “terms of trade” or relative price effect in India. Non-food inflation has been rising at a much faster rate than food inflation. This means that prices of receivables for farmers are increasingly lagging behind the prices of payables. This is bound to put a squeeze on their purchasing power, and hence the rural component of aggregate demand. It needs to be remembered that agriculture was the only sector which escaped a contraction in 2020-21, thereby providing a critical cushion to the economy. Agriculture growth might still be high in 2021-22 but with “terms of trade” worsening, the demand cushion might not be the same.

In 2021, there was also lingering uncertainty in international commodity markets because of pandemic-related concerns. Demand outlook for a whole lot of commodities; crude petroleum being the most important, can change drastically depending on the state of the pandemic in the world. And nobody knows at the moment with a reasonable degree of confidence what the latter is going to be. Brent crude prices have fluctuated widely in 2021 from a low of US$ 50.37 on January 4 to a high of US$85.76 on October 20 before falling to US$ 71.52 on December 20. Uncertainty about petroleum prices also means that the tension between fiscal prudence and inflation/demand will not end in 2021. The central government has made large windfall gains in petroleum taxes both in 2020 and 2021, and this has been accompanied with a sharp spike in fuel inflation.

The year 2021 also saw a supply-side aspect to the inflationary uncertainty, largely on account of disruption in global value chains. Not only did it lead to rise in prices; most white goods and automobiles have become significantly more expensive, there is also a supply constraint in the literal sense of the term. This has emerged as an important headwind even for demand from the rich.

Unless the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus leads to a sharp spike in the caseload trajectory, 2022 will not have any surprises on the economic front. To be sure, there is a possibility of downward revision in the GDP numbers for 2020-21 as informal sector numbers are incorporated. What needs to be observed though is whether or not the gap in momentum of recovery between the have and have-nots reduces. If that does not happen soon, there is a real possibility that the formal sector could lose growth momentum as well, especially when pent-up demand component of the rich has dissipated.

