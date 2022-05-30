A mother's hunch, a friend's aid, a police chase: How a missing girl was found
- A 16-year-old girl from Bengaluru was found by Delhi Police after she flew to Delhi to meet a boy, without informing her parents. Here's how the police found the minor:
New Delhi: In a three-hour operation, involving a mother's instinct, a long chase by three Delhi Police Constables, with live updates every few minutes, and a best friend who shared photographs, a 16-year-old girl from Bengaluru who was reported missing was found at Qutub Minar on Tuesday afternoon.
The trace to Delhi
Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the development and said that the district's team dedicated to finding missing persons worked on the case and traced the class 11 girl, a resident of Bengaluru's HSR Layout.
Around 8 pm on Monday, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Swagat Patil received a call from a person known to him in Bengaluru about a girl being reported missing. The girl's family reached out to one of Patil's relatives, who, in turn, connected the family to the ACP. "The girl's mother suspected that she could be in Delhi because about two weeks ago, the mother checked the girl's phone and found that she had been talking to a Delhi boy. She also called the boy and told him that the girl had only completed class 10 and he should let her concentrate on her studies," Patil said, adding that this was the reason the family approached Delhi Police.
The girl's mother, an employee of a pharma company, told police that 16-year-old the had told them that she had gone to meet a friend and will sleepover. The said friend, however, allegedly told the parents that she wasn't with her when they called to check.
An FIR is filed
Patil then asked the family to also report the matter to their concerned police station after which a First Information Report was registered there. "Police officials in Bengaluru put the girl's phone on technical surveillance and found the location to be in Delhi. Bengaluru Police then informed us of the same, after which we put a team to work," ACP Patil said. The first location was traced to Tilak Marg and a team looked for her — in the rain — but the phone got switched off and they couldn't find her.
Around 10 am on Tuesday, Constable Ashish, the member of team Talash, which looks for missing persons, was informed about the girl. The first thing they did was take out call detail records. "We found one number which was very frequently contacted. When we called, it was found that she was the 16-year-old girl's best friend. When police asked the best friend about the missing girl, she shared that the girl sent her photos from the airport when she landed. The friend shared those pictures with police," Constable Ashish said, adding that the girl's mobile phone, meanwhile, was switched on.
The family lands in Delhi
The girl's parents also took the morning flight and reached Delhi.
The first location on Tuesday was traced around noon at Red Fort. However, by the time Constables Ashish, Vikas, and Jyoti reached the monument from Civil Lines where they operate, the girl had left. "Head Constable Ashish and Assistant Sub Inspector Vinod Walia were seated at Civil Lines office and tracing the phone number. The next location was traced to Green Park. We immediately left for Green Park but couldn't find her there also," Ashish said, adding that the girl's parents followed the team.
The final piece: A photo
Meanwhile, the girl sent her best friend pictures from Red Fort which she then shared with the police. "That's how we got to know what the girl was wearing," the Constable said.
Finally, the team got to another location — Mehrauli near Qutub Minar and they rushed. "When we reached the monument, we got the exit gate closed and showed a photograph of the girl informing them that she shouldn't leave the premises," the officer said.
Around 3 pm, the 16-year-old was with the boy she had come to meet. She was handed over to her parents. The family went back to Bengaluru.
"It was found that she had met the boy on Facebook and had come to Delhi via air around 6 pm on Monday to meet him for the first time. She had just taken her class 10 exams," ACP Patil said.
