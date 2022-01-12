AAP accuses BJP-ruled MCDs of issuing showcause notice to traders despite proposed withdrawal of hiked taxes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Tuesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) of issuing show cause notices to traders demanding lakhs of rupees, despite announcing the withdrawal of all hikes in fees proposed in April last year.

Refuting the charges, the BJP said that the civic bodies are issuing notices for the recovery of commercial property taxes and the AAP is blowing it out of proportion to create confusion among the voters ahead of the civic polls, which are due in April this year.

Senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi said that in the last 15 years, the BJP have onlypracticed corruption. “In April 2021, the three MCDs significantly hiked their tax rates. This included trade licence fees, factory licence fees, health licences, commercial property tax, rented property tax, vacant land tax which were hiked three to six times than normal. AAP raised its voice against this organised loot and ran a signature campaign. In June-July 2021, over five lakh traders from Delhi supported our stand. This resulted in the hike being rolled back on August 26. But, the East MCD has sent notices to several commercial properties, on the basis of the taxes which have been rolled back,” she said.

She also said that it’s a mystery that under which law the MCDs are sending such baseless notices when the taxes have been rolled back.

Refuting the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that it’s really surprising that AAP is creating an issue by opposing the notices sent for recovery of commercial property tax. “It’s strange that on one hand, the Delhi government is not releasing municipal funds, while AAP leaders often accuse MCDs for not recovering their revenue and on the other, when East MCD is trying to recover its property tax revenue, the same party is objecting to it, alleging corruption,” he said.