AAP demands north MCD mayor’s resignation over ‘dilapidated’ TB hospital

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday sought the resignation of North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Raja Iqbal Singh over the Rajan Babu TB Hospital, which it claimed is in a dilapidated condition and is putting the lives of patients taking treatment there at risk.

Addressing a press briefing, AAP’s leader of opposition in the north municipality Vikas Goel said despite the BJP’s standing committee deeming the hospital building dangerous, it was still treating patients there.

“The mayor, Raja Iqbal Singh, issued a statement on Saturday claiming that no one is being treated in the wards. On the other hand, the chairman of his own committee claims that 9-14 wards are operational and that certain patients are admitted and they are attempting to relocate them as soon as possible. The chairman of his standing committee has agreed that this structure is unsafe, and experts from IIT Roorkee have been asked to look into it. Raja Iqbal Singh should resign on moral grounds,” said Goel.

Singh said that it’s a political design of AAP. “Only a portion of the hospital is unsafe, but they (AAP leaders) have been repeatedly claiming that the whole hospital campus is unsafe. The fact is that the Opposition wants to deprive common people of common medical facilities,” said the north MCD mayor.

On Saturday, Delhi’s urban development minister Satyendar Jain ordered an inquiry into the allegations that the north MCD-run Rajan Babu TB hospital was operating out of a dilapidated building that the civic body itself declared dangerous for use.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, however, described the order as “politically biased”, and argued that only a “small section” of the building, which is already empty, has been declared unfit. It said that ten other wards of the 700-bed hospital are in a fully usable condition.

On Sunday, AAP leader Adil Khan said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only given two gifts to Delhi in the 15 years of its rule in municipal corporations. “One is waste, and the other is corruption. You must have noticed that AAP senior leader Atishi ji and North MCD leader of opposition Vikas Goel Ji visited Rajan Babu Hospital in the past few days. The BJP-ruled MCD is forcing people of Delhi to die inside that building, while the MCD itself is saying that the building is dilapidated and can collapse at any time. AAP’s Goel has filed a written complaint with the police, and we thank the Delhi government for taking such a serious stance on this issue and ordering an investigation,” he said.

In its response, the Delhi BJP demanded health minister Satyendar Jain’s resignation for the death of three children due to wrong medication at AAP’s mohalla clinics.

“Before seeking the mayor’s resignation over a hospital building, the AAP leaders should tell when will health minister Satyendra Jain resign for the death of three children due to wrong medication at Delhi government’s mohalla clinics. The AAP has made it a prestige issue to get Rajan Babu Hospital shut and to satisfy its ego, Jain issued an unjustified order for an inquiry on Saturday,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.