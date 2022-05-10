AAP makes Durgesh Pathak in-charge for Rajinder Nagar bypoll
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak was on Monday appointed the election in-charge of Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where the party is gearing up for the by-election.
The seat was vacated after its then MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.
Meanwhile, party officials said the AAP is working on strategies to win the by-election to this seat, which is likely to be held later this year.
The AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Monday held a party workers’ conference and kicked off its poll plans. The party has asked workers in the constituency to connect with residents of the region and inform them about the work the AAP government is doing.
-
Ludhiana | 22-year-old ends life; suspected his girlfriend of ‘cheating’
A 22-year-old man ended his life at his residence in Chhawni Mohalla, allegedly over suspicion that his girlfriend was cheating on him. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the duo on the complaint of the victim's father. The complainant said that his son works as a salesman in a shop and was in a relationship with a woman. The victim's father also said the accused were threatening his son over phone.
-
Ludhiana | 2 dead, 4 hurt as two cars collide near Machhiwara
Two persons died while four others, including a 10-year-old boy, suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two cars on Pawat Canal bridge near Machhiwara on Monday morning. The victims have been identified as Pritam Kaur, 65, of Dhandhe village and Milan Sehgal of Guru Nanak Nagar Bhamian road, Ludhiana. The injured are Gurnoor Singh, 10, Hargunpreet Singh of Bondli village, Baljit Kaur and Manish, 36, of 33 Futta road of Ludhiana.
-
BJP’s Tajinder Bagga moves Delhi court; wants phone returned, security
Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, on Monday moved two separate applications before a Delhi court, seeking directions to the Delhi Police “for the extension and enhancement” of his security and for “releasing his and his father's cellphones”.
-
Labourer bludgeons roommate to death after spat in Ludhiana
A 27-year-old labourer allegedly bludgeoned Haseen's roommate to death under the influence of liquor, in Dhandhari on late Sunday night. The accused, identified as Haseen, 27, later took the victim, Dilshad, 42, to the hospital in a three-wheeler and fled after the latter was declared dead. “As Dilshad started bleeding, Haseen arranged a three-wheeler and took him to the civil hospital,” said Sahnewal station house officer, inspector Pawan Kumar.
-
Water supply to Manimajra to be hit on May 11
Due to repair of sudden leakage in common suction header at pump house number 11, drinking water supply from Water Works-II, Sector 13, Manimajra, will be stopped on the evening of May 11. This will affect supply to some parts of Manimajra, including Modern Housing Complex, Gobindpura, Old Abbadi, Mariwala Town, Pipliwala Town, Adarsh Nagar and Bank Colony.
