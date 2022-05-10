AAP makes Durgesh Pathak in-charge for Rajinder Nagar bypoll

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak was on Monday appointed the election in-charge of Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where the party is gearing up for the by-election.

The seat was vacated after its then MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Meanwhile, party officials said the AAP is working on strategies to win the by-election to this seat, which is likely to be held later this year.

The AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Monday held a party workers’ conference and kicked off its poll plans. The party has asked workers in the constituency to connect with residents of the region and inform them about the work the AAP government is doing.