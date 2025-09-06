After 2023 and 1978 Delhi floods: The lessons learnt and forgotten

Two years after the Yamuna breached danger marks and inundated central Delhi in one of the worst floods in decades, the city has scrambled to plug the gaps that left it vulnerable in 2023. Dysfunctional gates have been repaired, embankments raised, and regulators reinforced as part of a shift from reactive firefighting to anticipatory flood management. Delhi has since renewed its demand for full control of the barrage, which remains under Haryana’s jurisdiction (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The urgency stems from history. The last comparable crisis came in 1978, when floodwaters devastated vast parts of the Capital. That disaster spurred Delhi to build stronger embankments, regulators, and bunds, which for decades kept major floods at bay. But experts said the 2023 floods exposed how both complacency and poor planning undid those gains.

Since 2023, the Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) has worked with the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) to study the impact of bridges, embankments, and river islands on the Yamuna’s flow. One major intervention has been constructing a higher secondary embankment along the river from Wazirabad to Shastri Park, designed to strengthen the existing left forward bund.

Six critical drain regulators, which prevent rising Yamuna waters from spilling into neighbourhoods, have also been redesigned and fortified. Among them was Regulator Number 12 near ITO, whose collapse in 2023 allowed floodwaters to gush into central Delhi. “We have seen the cost of delay. This time, we acted ahead of the monsoon,” said an I&FC official, asking not to be identified. “These upgrades are part of a broader preparedness strategy to ensure water cannot breach the city.”

Other steps include installing telemetry systems for water-level monitoring, deploying round-the-clock flood teams, desilting drains, and stationing mobile pumping units at flood-prone pockets. Authorities have also sought tighter coordination with the Central Water Commission to monitor upstream releases from Haryana.

The ITO barrage – Delhi’s most critical defence – has been repaired after five of its 32 gates jammed in 2023, worsening the crisis. Navy divers and private contractors had to be deployed for days to free the gates. Delhi has since renewed its demand for full control of the barrage, which remains under Haryana’s jurisdiction. “Delhi needs control to act swiftly in emergencies,” I&FC minister Parvesh Verma said.

Lessons not learnt

While these upgrades mirror the structural fortification that followed 1978, experts caution that Delhi has ignored the deeper lesson: respect the river’s natural floodplain.

“The floodplains were never the problem; the problem was planners treating them as real estate,” said environmental activist Diwan Singh. “Low-lying areas will flood – that is the nature of rivers. Pumping out water or building walls are stopgap solutions. Unless we reverse urbanisation on the floodplains, the Yamuna will reclaim its space.”

Singh pointed to the Delhi Secretariat, Civil Lines, and the Commonwealth Games Village – all built on land that he said should have been left to the river. “Allowing such projects was a mistake. It is time to depopulate these areas instead of fortifying them,” he said.

Rajendra Ravi, of the People’s Resource Centre, added that years of encroachment and concretisation have narrowed the Yamuna’s channel. “Ghats have been paved, debris dumped under bridges, floodplains turned into residential colonies. We have left little breathing space for the river. When discharge rises, the velocity and damage rise too,” he said, calling for large-scale desilting, debris clearance, and a halt to new construction on the floodplain.

Former Delhi Development Authority official PS Uttarwar argued that the Yamuna cannot be managed piecemeal. “A comprehensive basin-level plan involving all states along the river is essential. Flood management in Delhi depends as much on what happens upstream as on embankments here,” he said.

In 1978, the devastation prompted reforms that protected Delhi for over four decades. In 2023, history repeated itself, with regulators failing, barrage gates jamming, and floodplains drowning. The repairs since then may shield the city from another immediate crisis, but experts warn they will not avert the next one unless Delhi confronts the core issue: unchecked urbanisation of the river’s natural space.