After 3 days, Delhi's Covid tally rises with 1,414 fresh cases; positivity rate at 5.97%

After witnessing dip in its single-day Covid-19 tally for three consecutive days, Delhi on Tuesday logged as many as 1,414 fresh cases, according to the health bulletin data. The national capital also recorded one fresh fatality after seeing no deaths over the past two days, the bulletin data added. Following Tuesday's additions, the cumulative Covid-19 tally of Delhi reached 18,87,050, of which as many as 5,986 are active cases.

The death toll of the capital climbed to 26,176 with the one new fatality, the bulletin data revealed.

Fresh recoveries in the capital were recorded at 1,171 on Tuesday, down from 1,329 on the preceding day. With this, the total number of people who recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi reached 18,54,888, the bulletin data showed.

Delhi's case positivity rate, however, dropped in the last 24 hours to 5.97 per cent from 6.42 per cent on Monday.

Hospitalisation rate saw another surge on Tuesday, with the numbers reaching 193 in the last 24 hours, including 10 patients suspected to have contracted Covid-19. Of the 183 confirmed Covid-19 patients, 63 are in ICU while 52 are on oxygen support - including three who are on ventilators.

