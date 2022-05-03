After 3 days, Delhi's Covid tally rises with 1,414 fresh cases; positivity rate at 5.97%
- Fresh recoveries in the capital were recorded at 1,171 on Tuesday, down from 1,329 on the preceding day. With this, the total number of people who recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi reached 18,54,888, the bulletin data showed.
After witnessing dip in its single-day Covid-19 tally for three consecutive days, Delhi on Tuesday logged as many as 1,414 fresh cases, according to the health bulletin data. The national capital also recorded one fresh fatality after seeing no deaths over the past two days, the bulletin data added. Following Tuesday's additions, the cumulative Covid-19 tally of Delhi reached 18,87,050, of which as many as 5,986 are active cases.
The death toll of the capital climbed to 26,176 with the one new fatality, the bulletin data revealed.
Delhi's case positivity rate, however, dropped in the last 24 hours to 5.97 per cent from 6.42 per cent on Monday.
Hospitalisation rate saw another surge on Tuesday, with the numbers reaching 193 in the last 24 hours, including 10 patients suspected to have contracted Covid-19. Of the 183 confirmed Covid-19 patients, 63 are in ICU while 52 are on oxygen support - including three who are on ventilators.
SPPU rejuvenates British-era Hatti Haud for rainwater accumulation
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University in a joint effort with the Karve Institute of Social Service has successfully rebuilt the defunct Hatti Haud (pond) for rainwater collection as part of a revival mission. The project began in 2019 but faced hurdles due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the original target year of 2021 pushed to this year. However before 2019, the 30 metre long historic pond was filled with construction debris and waste.
Student unions differ over conducting summer semester exams at SPPU
Pune: Differences have cropped up between student unions and organisations over conducting the summer semester examinations of Savitribai Phule Pune University. While some student unions held a protest at SPPU campus demanding that the exams be held online, others prefer offline. The National Students' Union of India along with hundreds of students protested at SPPU campus on Monday seeking exams be held online.
Centre to demolish four temples in Delhi, claims AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-led Central government has initiated a move to demolish four temples in the Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area, accusing the saffron party of playing "bulldozer politics" in the national capital.
Water leakage at several spots in Vishrantwadi area
PUNE With most areas in the city facing water supply shortage, Vishrantwadi residents have pointed out ten spots in the area, where daily thousands of liters of water is going waste due to the leakage. The western part of Pune, which consists of major residential areas like Vishrantwadi, Dhanori, Kalas, Phulenagar, Shantinagar and nearby areas get water supply from three different dams - Khadakwasla, Pawna and Bhama Askhed.
PMC to clean manholes using robotic machines
PUNE To avoid casualties during manual cleaning of manholes, the Pune Municipal Corporation plans to start cleaning them with the help of robotic machines. The Pune Smart City Development Limited has purchased three robotic manhole cleaning machines and handed them over to the PMC. The chief executive officer of PSCDL, Sanjay Kolte; and additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar were also present at the launch of these machines.
