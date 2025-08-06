After last year’s mess, DU pushes for cleaner student polls

After last year’s Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections saw posters, pamphlets, banners, and graffiti smother walls, flyovers, and metro pillars across the North and South Campus, the university is planning ahead. This time, it wants to run a cleaner, more responsible campaign — and it’s pushing a “Green Election, Clean Election” drive to make sure of it. Last year’s DUSU elections saw widespread defacement of university and public property. While polling was held on September 27, 2024, the counting of votes and declaration of results were delayed by nearly two months after the Delhi High Court took note of the violations and ordered all defacements to be cleared. (RAJ K RAJ /HT Archive)

Last year’s DUSU elections saw widespread defacement of university and public property. While polling was held on September 27, 2024, the counting of votes and declaration of results were delayed by nearly two months after the Delhi High Court took note of the violations and ordered all defacements to be cleared.

Following court orders, students were divided into groups and tasked with clearing the defacements in the days after the election. After multiple hearings and clean-up drives, the results were finally declared on November 26.

Raj Kishore Sharma, chief election officer, said students must recognise that the DUSU election is a significant democratic exercise but that does not justify defacement of properties. No repetition of what happened last year will be tolerated. We had a meeting with student body representatives on Tuesday to reiterate this,” he said.

Sharma said only handmade posters will be permitted for campaigning. “We are not stopping students from campaigning — that is an integral part of the elections — but the university’s guidelines must be followed. Posters can be put up only on the ‘Wall of Democracy’ near Gate 4, opposite the Arts Faculty and adjacent to the Science Faculty. No graffiti or defacement of metro walls will be allowed,” he said.

The university also plans to restrict the use of cars during the polls. Student organisations seeking to use vehicles will require special car entry passes approved by the administration.

“There will be strict budget limitations. Moreover, the university is finalizing the details of a robust mechanism to prevent any form of defacement, which might include details of how to report defacements as well,” Sharma told HT, adding that the details will follow soon.

The schedule for the DUSU election is expected to be released in the coming days.