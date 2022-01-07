AIIMS, Safdarjung hospital curtail OPD services as Covid cases rise

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung hospital issued orders restricting non-Covid services for outpatient discharge (OPD), speciality clinics and centres till further notice, in view of the rising Covid-19 infections in the national capital.

An order issued by the AIIMS administration on Friday said OPD services in the hospital will function only with restricted registrations, limited to only prior appointment patients, including new and follow-up.

“All speciality clinics to be stopped for the time being and speciality clinics follow-up patients will be registered within follow-up appointment slots only,” said the order.

“All routine inpatient admissions and all routine procedures/non-essential surgeries will be temporarily stopped till further orders,” the administration said.

Similar directions were also issued by the Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday, restricting OPD registration timings in view of the Covid-19 surge.

The AIIMS administration on January 4 also ordered the conversion of the hospital’s Trauma Centre into a Covid care facility. This was met with protests from the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), which said that trauma services should not be ignored as most of victims are young and often the sole breadwinners of their families.

In a letter to the director, the RDA said that avenues like the surgical block, MCh block, geriatric block, burns and plastics block should be used to render services to Covid-19 patients.

The hospital on Friday released a circular informing the public that trauma services will be shifted to the ground floor of AIIMS’ Old Rajkumari Amrit Kaur Building from 2pm on Friday. Staff and doctors of the hospital were asked to make the requisite arrangements to receive new patients and transfer existing patients to the building.

“We have been battling the pandemic for nearly two years now and the government and the hospital administration should have made arrangements to increase beds in the hospital. During the pandemic where will other patients go? How can we compromise patient care?” said a doctor at AIIMS hospital, who asked not to be named.

Dr JA Jayalal, former head of the Indian Medical Association, said that during the peak pandemic situation, some measures need to be taken to augment beds.

“We know that the number of cases is going to go up in the coming days and it is alright if the administration is deciding to reserve some hospitals exclusively for Covid care. That said, non-Covid patients should also not be neglected,” Dr Jayalal said.

