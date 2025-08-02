All Delhi government schools to be under CCTV cover by end of August

Nearly all government school buildings and their premises constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi are now under CCTV surveillance, with the project to install cameras across 728 institutions has reached 99.45% physical completion, officials said on Friday. The total sanctioned amount for the project was ₹ 597.51 crore, while the work was tendered out at ₹ 395.96 crore, officials said. (REUTERS)

According to the progress report seen by the Hindustan Times, CCTV cameras have been installed in 724 out of 728 government school buildings built by PWD. Work is underway in the remaining four, and officials said it is likely to be completed by the end of August.

The project was launched following administrative approval and expenditure sanction issued on September 27, 2018. The total sanctioned amount for the project was ₹597.51 crore, while the work was tendered out at ₹395.96 crore, officials said.

Implementation began on February 28, 2019, and initial completion was achieved by August 27, 2019. However, ongoing adjustments, additional works, and integration with centralised monitoring systems extended the final target deadline to August 31, 2025.

“This has been an ongoing exercise that was stalled due to financial reasons but we recently restarted the work. Only four buildings remain, and installation work is already underway there. Once those are done, connections will be made and wiring work will be completed,” a PWD official said.

While no fresh budgetary allocation has been made for the financial year 2025–26, officials said maintenance, upgrades, and integration will continue under existing contracts. The project is expected to be declared fully complete once the remaining four schools are integrated into the network later this month.

The installation aims to enhance security and safety within school premises, especially in response to past incidents that prompted calls for increased vigilance. Officials said that the department is also revising the plan where parents can access live feeds through a dedicated mobile application, a feature that was initially discussed in 2019. While a pilot was done, the app did not take off, officials said.

Meanwhile, PWD has also begun a multi-pronged strategy that includes technical audits of 280,000 installed cameras at public places, rationalisation of 15,000 un-installed cameras and fresh procurement of 50,000 additional CCTV units. The ₹100 crore expansion plan is aimed at strengthening public safety across key infrastructure maintained by PWD, which include government offices, arterial roads, underpasses, schools, hospitals, courts and prisons.