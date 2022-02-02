Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Allocation gone up from 8,600cr to 10,000cr in current budget: Delhi Police

The Union government has increased the Budget allocation for Delhi Police to ₹10,355
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Union government has increased the Budget allocation for Delhi Police to 10,355.29 crore this year from the 8,654.26 crore last year, senior officials said on Tuesday.

This is the highest budget allocation for the Delhi Police in several years. Delhi Police was allocated 6,946.29 crore in 2018-19, 7,496.83 crore in 2019-20, 8,156.56 crore in 2020-21, and 8,654.26 crore in 2021-22, they said quoting official figures.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said that of the total allocation of 10,355.29 crore, 9,808.39 crore will go towards “establishment-related expenditure”. A major chunk under this category is used for paying the salary of the 80,000-plus police personnel apart from other contractual employees such as legal advisors and data entry operators. The procurement of office-related stationery, equipment and other items is also done using the money allotted for establishment-related expenditure, a senior Delhi Police officer explained.

