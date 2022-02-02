Allocation gone up from 8,600cr to 10,000cr in current budget: Delhi Police

The Union government has increased the Budget allocation for Delhi Police to ₹10,355.29 crore this year from the ₹8,654.26 crore last year, senior officials said on Tuesday.

This is the highest budget allocation for the Delhi Police in several years. Delhi Police was allocated ₹6,946.29 crore in 2018-19, ₹7,496.83 crore in 2019-20, ₹8,156.56 crore in 2020-21, and ₹8,654.26 crore in 2021-22, they said quoting official figures.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said that of the total allocation of ₹10,355.29 crore, ₹9,808.39 crore will go towards “establishment-related expenditure”. A major chunk under this category is used for paying the salary of the 80,000-plus police personnel apart from other contractual employees such as legal advisors and data entry operators. The procurement of office-related stationery, equipment and other items is also done using the money allotted for establishment-related expenditure, a senior Delhi Police officer explained.