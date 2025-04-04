New Delhi, Ambedkar University Delhi on Friday revoked the suspension of MA Global Studies final-year student Mantasha Irfan, who was earlier penalized for allegedly using "derogatory and disrespectful language" against Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather. Ambedkar University Delhi revokes suspension of MA final-year student amid protests

Ambedkar University Delhi reaffirmed its commitment to academic discipline.

"BR Ambedkar University remains committed to maintaining high academic standards and a disciplined university environment for the benefit of its students," an official statement said.

"After thorough consideration of the appeal, the Vice-Chancellor directed the proctorial board to show some leniency in this specific case and then board after due deliberations recommended to allow the student to continue her academic pursuit under strict disciplinary guidelines. This decision was made while keeping in mind the university’s integrity, academic environment, and the student’s future," it said.

The university emphasized that all due procedures were followed in the disciplinary action against Mantasha. She was given multiple opportunities to present her side, including two hearings by the Proctorial Board and an appeal to the vice-chancellor.

Following her appeal, the vice-chancellor directed the Proctorial Board to review the matter once again.

The board invited her for a hearing on April 3, but she did not appear. Despite this, the vice-chancellor urged the board to show leniency, keeping in mind the university’s integrity, academic atmosphere and the student’s future. After deliberations, the board recommended allowing her to continue her studies under strict disciplinary guidelines.

Meanwhile, the All India Students' Association had launched an indefinite sit-in protest at AUD on Tuesday, opposing Mantasha’s suspension.

The controversy stemmed from allegations that she circulated critical remarks about the vice-chancellor via the university’s official email system on January 28. The disciplinary committee found her guilty, leading to her suspension on March 21 for the 2025 winter semester.

The AISA alleged that Mantasha was given less than 12 hours notice before the hearing, was unaware of the complainant’s identity and faced an all-male committee with only one female member participating virtually. The group also accused a committee member of questioning her religious identity during discussions on the Babri Masjid demolition.

The vice-chancellor’s Republic Day speech had also sparked controversy when she claimed the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute lasted for 525 years and that Dr BR Ambedkar should have been a national leader, but his community had "miniaturized" his status to that of their leader.

In a related development, AUD issued a showcause notice to Kaustav Banerjee, an associate professor at the School of Global Affairs, for allegedly inciting disorder during a student-led protest.

The notice, dated March 28, accused Banerjee of delivering a "provocative speech" at a public meeting on March 24, leading to indiscipline and disruption. It further claimed that his actions compelled the administration to seek police intervention.

The notice stated that Banerjee’s actions reflected "doubtful integrity, were against the interest of the institution, disturbed public order, decency and morality, and lacked professionalism".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.