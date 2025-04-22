Menu Explore
Ambedkar University Delhi sees diverging narratives on class boycott

PTI |
Apr 22, 2025 01:03 AM IST

Ambedkar University Delhi sees diverging narratives on class boycott

New Delhi, A campus-wide class boycott at Ambedkar University Delhi's Kashmere Gate campus on Monday has triggered conflicting claims from the Students' Council and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, with both student bodies presenting contrasting pictures of the day's developments.

There was no response available from the varsity over the issue.

In an official statement, the Ambedkar University Delhi Students' Council declared the boycott an "overwhelming success," stating that 20 out of 27 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes observed a total shutdown of lectures.

"With a sense of pride, we declare the campus-strike as an overwhelming success," the statement said, adding that research scholars from 16 programmes had also extended support.

The strike, AUDSC said, was backed by resolutions passed through General Body Meetings held across schools and programmes last week.

These meetings also condemned what the council described as the "high-handed attitude" of the university administration, citing student suspensions, closure of the main gate and administrative actions against faculty.

As part of the protest, students marked a "Cultural Day of Solidarity" with collective singing, mural painting, and discussions on what they called the "deteriorating condition" of the university.

The council also criticised the administration for not holding a dialogue despite prior notice. "It is regrettable that a meeting did not take place to discuss the issues," the statement noted.

Countering the claims, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's AUD unit issued its own statement asserting that the boycott call was largely rejected by the student body.

"Academic activities continued smoothly with enthusiastic participation from students across all departments," it said.

ABVP AUD President Anubhav Pandey termed the strike "politically driven" and praised students for prioritising academics. "This is a resounding victory for student welfare, academic integrity and nationalism," he said.

The AUDSC had cited several concerns including the suspension of five students, alleged violence against student representatives, barricading on campus, restrictive curfew timings, closure of the main gate, a show-cause notice to associate professor Dr Kaustav Banerjee and the disabling of the student mail chain.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

