Angels return to social media: Volunteers offer help online amid rising Covid cases

Mention the word ‘wave’ and daunting memories of how Delhiites struggled to cope amid the second Covid-19 wave last year come rushing back. With this in mind, some kind souls have once again come forward to lend help to those in need.

Aanya Wig, a gender rights advocate who volunteered as part of Covid Fighters India, is back to posting leads on social media for help. “The bigger problem is lack of awareness on resources, more than their availability. We’re working on verifying information and posting it in our spreadsheets that are connected to websites which collect data from us to post elsewhere. This helps people easily avail what they are searching for,” says Wig.

Some like Gurugrammer Pratima Arora have started offering “home-made breakfast and dinner” for Covid-19 or Omicron patients. “One of my neighbours didn’t reach out to anybody when she got Covid-19, and her husband was struggling. So, I thought why not lend a helping hand through food,” she says.

Arranging hospital beds and attending to SOS calls last year was a Facebook group, Gurgaon-Delhi Covid Helping Hands. And amid the surge in cases, Dheerak Kaninwal from Gurugram has brought the group back in action. “We’ve started posting about those who need food for Covid-infected patients and answered queries about beds,” says this IT professional.

And some, like Sonia Singh, are reaching out to those who have less or no access to social media. This Gurugram-based media producer is facilitating doorstep delivery of medicines and other essential items to individuals in the city. “Not everyone is tech savvy to order through apps and websites... So many helped each other at that time (of second wave), out of empathy and some even came forward to give us leads. Even now, whoever sees the relayed message steps in if they are in a position to help,” she says.

And this heart warming gesture can be seen not just in Delhi-NCR, but even in Mumbai. Joy Das, an advertising executive who using Twitter to provide food, medicines and groceries, says: “I feared a repeat (of the second wave), and that this year might turn out to be the same as 2020. Last year, I spent sleepless nights arranging whatever help was needed. Social media becomes so beautiful when people come together to help!”

