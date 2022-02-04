Another weather record: Delhi logs coldest February day in 19 years

New Delhi: Continuing to set new weather records each month since August 2020, Delhi recorded its coldest February day in the last 19 years on Thursday -- when the city received scarce rain and skies remained overcast throughout the day.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius -- eight degrees below normal for this time of the year. IMD said not only this was the lowest maximum temperature for a February day in the last 19 years, but also the fourth lowest maximum in February in the last 71 years, data till 1951 shows. The last time the city recorded a lower maximum for the month was on February 1, 2003, when the city logged 14.3 degrees Celsius.

Though the city witnessed light drizzle during the day, Met officials said gusty winds, with speed touching 40 km/hr, were the primary reason behind the drop in maximum temperature. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, received 0.8mm rain till 8.30am on Thursday, with another 0.2mm recorded between 8.30am and 5.30 pm.

R.K Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said unlike previous western disturbances seen during this winter season, the current spell has brought the heaviest rain. He said the normal maximum temperature in February generally does not tend to dip below the 20-degree mark.

“Wind speeds consistently remained between 30-40 km/hr between 11am and 2pm, causing the maximum temperature to hover 7 to 9 degrees Celsius below the normal mark at all stations. While there are chances of very light rain and drizzle activity on Friday as well, the peak impact of the western disturbance was seen on Thursday only,” said Jenamani.

The IMD classifies it as a ‘cold day’ when the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more below the normal mark, with the minimum also being below 10-degrees. It is a ‘severe cold’ day when the maximum is 6.5 degrees or more below the normal mark.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, which is three degrees above normal, IMD said .

According to IMD data since 1951, the lowest maximum temperatures in Delhi have been recorded on February 1, 1970 (12.3 degrees), February 21, 1954 (13.9 degrees) and February 1, 2003 (14.3 degrees).

While Delhi recorded an extreme-weather event each month last year, January 2022 was no different as it received 88.2mm rain – an all-time record in the last 121 years. Delhi also saw its coldest January day in the last nine years, when the maximum fell to 12.1 degrees Celsius on January 25. The last time it was lower was on January 3, 2013, when the maximum failed to cross the 10-degree mark (9.8 degrees Celsius).

This maximum of 12.1 degrees is also the lowest maximum of the season so far, and Thursday’s low is now the second-lowest so far this winter. The third-lowest maximum this season is 14.7 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on January 22, according to IMD data.

Met officials have forecast light rain on Friday as well, but added that the impact of western disturbance may abate with no more precipitation till February 9. “Friday could be a similar day, with light drizzle expected in some places. The maximum could hover around 17 degrees, with overcast conditions. Wind speeds will also be much lower,” a weather department official said.

However, despite the rain, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday, with a recording of 321, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4pm bulletin. It was 319 (very poor) on Wednesday.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), a body under the ministry of earth sciences, has forecast an improvement in the AQI by Friday, following the impact of Thursday’s gusty winds.

“The AQI is likely to improve due to rain, along with gusty wind which will ensure wet deposition and strong dispersion of pollutants. Intermittent rain is expected on Friday too, which may improve AQI further,” said Safar.