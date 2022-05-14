Anti-encroachment drive: Shops down shutters to protest Okhla MLA’s arrest

New Delhi: Shops and stores in Okhla remained closed on Friday in solidarity with Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan who was arrested on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during a demolition drive in southeast Delhi’s Kanchan Kunj on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Late Thursday night, Shafia, Khan’s wife, had requested residents of the locality to shut their shops to protest his arrest. “Amanatullah Khan has been sent behind the bars for raising the voice of the public. I request the people of Okhla to keep their shops closed from 9am to 5pm tomorrow in protest against the arrest so that we can tell the oppressive BJP government that people are standing in support of their MLAs,” she wrote on Twitter.

Shopkeepers and residents on Friday said that Khan had been unfairly arrested for extending support to people whose houses and units were uprooted as part of the demolition drive. They said that Khan’s arrest had amplified the fears of residents who worried that further coercive action and demolition drives might be carried out in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid Ali, who owns a boutique in Shaheen Bagh, said that he came to know about the protest shutdown in the morning from other shopkeepers in the area. Sitting in his shuttered down shop, Ali said that the residents of the locality were opposed to the MLA’s arrest. “Khan did nothing wrong by standing up for the rights of the poor and marginalised. Everyone knows that this area is being unfairly targeted because more people from the minority community live here. With the arrest of the local MLA, people are more fearful,” said Ali.

Shops also remained shuttered at GD Birla Marg near Shaheen Bagh where the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had carried out an anti-encroachment drive on Monday. Mohd Shaanu, a Shaheen Bagh resident, who runs a cart in the area, said that Khan was being punished for siding with the poor. “How is preventing the demolition of homes a crime? It’s wrong to arrest someone who is standing with the poorest of the poor. If a powerful person like an MLA can be arrested for opposing illegal demolitions then how will common people raise their voice?” said Shaanu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Shaheen Bagh, Batla House and other market areas in Okhla also wore a deserted look as shops remained closed. Mohd Waqar, 25, a resident of Okhla Vihar, said since the MLA supported the residents, they were obligated to support him too. “The MLA has been voicing the concerns of the residents here. He himself is getting encroachments cleared yet the police arrested him. Earlier, he stood with us when bulldozers came here and now it’s our turn. All shops here have been closed from 9am and will not open for business till evening,” said Waqar.

Not everyone, however, took part in the shutdown readily. The owner of a store on GD Birla Marg said that business had been affected due to the closure. “I came from Saket in the morning to realise that there was some protest shutdown here. When I opened my shop, some people asked me to keep it closed in solidarity. Our business was affected because customers had to return,” said the store owner, who did not wish to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}