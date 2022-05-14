Anti-encroachment drive: Shops down shutters to protest Okhla MLA’s arrest
New Delhi: Shops and stores in Okhla remained closed on Friday in solidarity with Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan who was arrested on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during a demolition drive in southeast Delhi’s Kanchan Kunj on Thursday.
Late Thursday night, Shafia, Khan’s wife, had requested residents of the locality to shut their shops to protest his arrest. “Amanatullah Khan has been sent behind the bars for raising the voice of the public. I request the people of Okhla to keep their shops closed from 9am to 5pm tomorrow in protest against the arrest so that we can tell the oppressive BJP government that people are standing in support of their MLAs,” she wrote on Twitter.
Shopkeepers and residents on Friday said that Khan had been unfairly arrested for extending support to people whose houses and units were uprooted as part of the demolition drive. They said that Khan’s arrest had amplified the fears of residents who worried that further coercive action and demolition drives might be carried out in the area.
Shahid Ali, who owns a boutique in Shaheen Bagh, said that he came to know about the protest shutdown in the morning from other shopkeepers in the area. Sitting in his shuttered down shop, Ali said that the residents of the locality were opposed to the MLA’s arrest. “Khan did nothing wrong by standing up for the rights of the poor and marginalised. Everyone knows that this area is being unfairly targeted because more people from the minority community live here. With the arrest of the local MLA, people are more fearful,” said Ali.
Shops also remained shuttered at GD Birla Marg near Shaheen Bagh where the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had carried out an anti-encroachment drive on Monday. Mohd Shaanu, a Shaheen Bagh resident, who runs a cart in the area, said that Khan was being punished for siding with the poor. “How is preventing the demolition of homes a crime? It’s wrong to arrest someone who is standing with the poorest of the poor. If a powerful person like an MLA can be arrested for opposing illegal demolitions then how will common people raise their voice?” said Shaanu.
Besides Shaheen Bagh, Batla House and other market areas in Okhla also wore a deserted look as shops remained closed. Mohd Waqar, 25, a resident of Okhla Vihar, said since the MLA supported the residents, they were obligated to support him too. “The MLA has been voicing the concerns of the residents here. He himself is getting encroachments cleared yet the police arrested him. Earlier, he stood with us when bulldozers came here and now it’s our turn. All shops here have been closed from 9am and will not open for business till evening,” said Waqar.
Not everyone, however, took part in the shutdown readily. The owner of a store on GD Birla Marg said that business had been affected due to the closure. “I came from Saket in the morning to realise that there was some protest shutdown here. When I opened my shop, some people asked me to keep it closed in solidarity. Our business was affected because customers had to return,” said the store owner, who did not wish to be named.
-
We’re not taking over Tulsi Niketan, says Ghaziabad civic body
Officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday said that it will not take over the 34-year-old Tulsi Niketan housing project near the Delhi border, but has given an in-principle nod to declare the three-decade old project as unsafe. Tulsi Niketan was developed by the Ghaziabad Development Authority in 1988 and comprises 2,292 flats, including about 250 flats belonging to the lower-income groups.
-
HC directs state to include woman police applicant rejected for male chromosome
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the state police department to expedite the appointment of a woman who qualified for recruitment in the Nashik Rural police in 2018 but was denied a post after she failed a medical test which indicated that she had male chromosomes.
-
PSI recruitment case: Senior recruitment wing officer arrested, say police
An investigation into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam has reached the top brass of Bengaluru police with the Criminal Investigation Department on Friday arresting a deputy superintendent of police (DySP) rank officer in charge of the recruitment wing in Karnataka police. Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said Shantha Kumar was being questioned and more information will be known in a few days.
-
Karnataka: Corporator accuses Congress leader of ₹3.5cr fraud
A corporator from Karnataka's Ballari NMD Arif Basha, has filed a complaint of cheating against a Congress leader who allegedly took ₹3.5 crore from him on the pretext of making him the mayor but has since reneged on the same. A Congress leader, Yarriswamy, is the brother of Congress MLA Nagendra.
-
Reengineering of city infra should be a priority to tackle flood: Civic experts
Mumbai: In a bid to mitigate climate change and to make the existing infrastructure of the city well equipped with all the flood abatement measures, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation may soon reengineer the existing public infrastructure of Mumbai. Retrofitting is the process of reengineering or adding new technology or features to an already existing infrastructure to adapt to its present environment.
