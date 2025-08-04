Armed men rob jewellery shop owner, buyer in Northeast Delhi

A group of atleast four unidentified men entered a jewellery shop at Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi and robbed the store owner and a customer of jewellery items and cash worth lakhs of rupees at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon, police said. A case of armed robbery has been registered.

The shop owner in his complaint claimed that the robbers took away ₹5 lakh in cash and 25 tolas (around 300 grams) of jewellery worth around ₹30 lakh.

A case of armed robbery has been registered at Dayalpur police station and multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the robbers, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northeast) Ashish Kumar Mishra said, “On Sunday, the Dayalpur police station was informed about a robbery incident at a jewellery shop in Gali Number-4 in Chand Bagh. A police team immediately reached the shop, where the complainant, Mohammad Sadiq, 27, reported that while he was attending to a customer, atleast four people entered his shop and pulled down the shutter.”

“They robbed cash and jewellery items from the shop as well as from the customer at gunpoint before fleeing. We have registered a case and are probing it,” said DCP Mishra.

Police said that forensic experts inspected the crime scene and collected important evidence, including fingerprint samples. Investigators are scanning CCTV cameras installed in and around the jewellery store for clues that could help them identify and nab the robbers.