Arrests up in 2021 amid change in structure, probe protocols: Delhi Police

Amid an overall increase in the total number of crime cases registered in the national capital in 2021 (compared to 2020), the Delhi Police on Thursday said it also reported a rise in the number of arrests in that period, indicating that more cases were resolved last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to data shared by the Delhi Police during its annual press conference on Thursday, even as the number of overall cases registered under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) increased from 266,070 in 2020 to 306,389 last year, the number of arrests made also went up from 125,968 in 2020 to 147,115 in 2021.

Experts said the separation of law-and-order duties from investigation, a key initiative launched by the city’s police chief Rakesh Asthana last year, has led to an improvement not just in the quality of investigations in various criminal cases but also an increase in rate of case resolution.

During the press conference, Asthana said one inspector from each police station has been assigned the role of overseeing investigations. Two other inspectors, including the station head, oversee the law-and-order arrangements in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajender Singh, a retired assistant commissioner of police, who worked with the Delhi Police for over three decades, and handled important cases such as the December 2012 Delhi gang-rape, said, “Separating law and order duties from investigation will yield good results in the future. A policeperson is considered a jack of all trades and is accordingly given assignments. But, having a dedicated investigation team will improve the quality of the investigation. Our cases are scrutinised in court and police officers often face flak for not conducting in-depth investigations. But an initiative like this will improve the quality of investigation. In the coming years, maybe we will have one senior officer, such as a joint commissioner or special commissioner, who will only monitor the investigations.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asthana said curbing cyber crimes and solving such cases was among his forces’ top priorities. This was in the context of an increase in such crimes during the lockdown, and when spikes in Covid-19 cases consequently led to a spike in the instances of fraud, as criminals targetted those who were desperately seeking medical help online.

Between April and May 2021, police registered 596 cases related to online fraud and arrested 291 people from across the country. At least 585 bank accounts belonging to the suspects were blocked, showed police data.

In the aftermath of an increase in such cases, Asthana issued an order to set up dedicated cyber crime police stations in each police district.

On November 17, 2021, 15 cyber police stations were started in the city. “These stations handle only cyber crime complaints. Response times are quicker, which is essential to solve cyber crimes. This has also led to a reduction in the burden of cases at local police stations,” Asthana said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Data shared by the police during the press conference showed that in 2021, there was a marginal increase in the number of heinous crimes with 5,740 cases registered under the offences of murder, robbery, kidnapping, rape and snatching. The number of such crimes in 2020 was 5,413.

Asthana said the increase in the number of heinous crimes can be attributed to the fair and prompt registration of cases by the city police, as well as a complete shutdown during 2020 on account of Covid which led to an overall decrease in the number of crimes reported that year.

The police also cited data on Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) — calls made to the 112 helpline — to illustrate that crimes in Delhi had decreased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi Police maintains that the number of calls made to the 112 helpline is the true indicator of crime in the city.

According to the data, the number of distress calls went down by almost 32% in 2021 compared to 2019. The police control room in 2019 received 2,925,531 calls. This dropped to 1,808,384 in 2020 and increased slightly to 1,977,907 last year.

Police said fewer calls were made to the police helpline in 2020 due to the lockdown, when most citizens were inside their homes, markets and offices were shut and there were fewer vehicles on the road.

Incidences of snatching, one of the most common street crimes in the Capital, increased from 9,383 last year to 7,965 in 2020, the police said, but added that 17% more arrests in such cases were made compared to 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police on Thursday said that at least 87% of the 7,326 people arrested for snatching were first-timers.

Experts have said the involvement of first-timers makes it difficult for the police to track them since they have no previous criminal records. In fact, a profile of people arrested for snatching shows they are usually employed, school dropouts and illiterate, who commit the crime to make a quick buck.

Ashok Chand, a retired IPS officer who headed Delhi Police units such as the crime branch and special cell, said, “It is difficult to trace first-time offenders. Anyone with a stolen motorcycle could be a potential snatcher in Delhi. This is why it becomes difficult to trace first-time offenders. Also, Delhi needs a stringent law on snatching. The Haryana Police has already brought in a law for snatching, which makes it difficult for arrested snatchers to get bail and also ensures longer jail terms once they are convicted.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among crimes against women, cases of rape also increased from 1,618 (till December 15) in 2020 to 1,969 in 2021. According to the data on the relationship between the rapist and the victim, 45% of the alleged rapists were family members or friends of the victims, 28% were other people known to the victim, 11% were neighbours and employees or colleagues constituted 1% of the total offenders.

Speaking about the various initiatives that Delhi Police launched in the past one year, Asthana said the merger of police control room (PCR) van personnel with the local police led to a reduction in distress call response time from 7.5 minutes to 4.3 minutes. After taking over as the Delhi police commissioner in July last year, one of Asthana’s first initiatives was merging the PCR personnel with the local police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, officials posted at PCR vans were not supposed to investigate cases. They only responded to distress calls, visited complainants and acted as a liaison between complainants and the local police. “There is improved and more intensive patrolling. There is an improved satisfaction level among complainants. A total of 5,983 police personnel and 790 PCR vehicles were transferred to police stations,” he said.