As Covid cases rise, Delhi civic bodies start ramping up health care facilities

The city’s three civic bodies have started preparing their health care facilities in view of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, adding oxygen-equipped and intensive care unit (ICU) beds at designated Covid centres.

Senior municipal functionaries have also started conducting inspections at civic facilities such as Hindu Rao Hospital, Balak Ram Hospital and Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital to ensure they are equipped to care for patients with Covid-19.

Over the past five months, since the city’s fourth Covid-19 subsided, seven oxygen generation plants have been set up at various municipal facilities, while the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has also started a dedicated RT-PCR test laboratory in Hindu Rao hospital.

Jogi Ram Jain, the standing committee chairman of the North MCD, said, “The Deen Dayal Covid Care Centre is being operated from the Balak Ram hospital premises. The site is currently being used for vaccinations, but arrangements have been made for 50 beds equipped with oxygen concentrators,” Jain said.

A senior official from the North MCD’s hospital administration department said the lab at Hindu Rao is currently conducting 240 RT-PCR tests a day. “Right now, Hindu Rao has 250 oxygen beds and 50 ventilator beds, and a dedicated Covid-19 facility can be restarted based on the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s requirements,” the official said. The north corporation has completed the work of installing three oxygen generation plants in Hindu Rao hospital, Rajan Babu hospital and Girdharilal hospital.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said a 90-bed Covid facility can be restarted at Swami Dayanand hospital at a short notice. “An oxygen generation plant is ready at the hospital as well, and can be operationalised soon,” he added.

The South Delhi corporation plans to turn Tilak Nagar Colony hospital into a Covid facility, and has also made operational an ICU ward in the facility on Wednesday. The body’s standing committee chief Colonel (retd) BK Oberoi said the corporation is improving health services and infrastructure in view of another possible Covid-19 wave. South Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan said that the corporation is trying to add resources to its health facilities despite facing a fund crisis.