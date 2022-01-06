As strike continues, SDMC asks new contractors to register themselves

Facing a prolonged strike from contractors’ unions over non-payment of pending dues, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday decided to allow the registration OF more new contractors in its tendering process.

The SDMC contractors’ union has been on strike since November 2021 over the non-payment of dues FOR the past three years. With municipal elections approaching, the pressure from municipal councillors to showcase development works is growing in the executive wing.

On Wednesday, the SDMC spokesperson said that the corporation has allowed the registration of new contractors registered with the central public works department (CPWD), the state public works department and other urban local bodies (ULBs) in the tendering process. “With the decision, contractors registered with CPWD, state PWDs and ULBs are eligible to participate in the e-tendering process of the SDMC. As part of the current system, the SDMC allows only registered and enlisted contractors under various categories in South, North and East Delhi Municipal Corporation to participate in the tendering process,” a senior engineering department official explained.

“The step has been taken for better competition and higher quality standards in the tendering process and completion of work. The enlistment rules laid down by SDMC will be applicable to newly registered contractors. The parties will have to be registered on e-tendering website www.etendersgov.in,” the spokesperson said.

Leader of the House Inderjeet Sehrawat said that enlisting more contractors will improve the quality of work as more parties will be able to participate in the process. “We have held a meeting with the striking contractors’ unions on Tuesday. Payments worth ₹160 crore have been made this year, and while we are facing an acute financial crunch, we are able to release ₹20-25 crore every month. A solution to the strike will also be found soon,” he added.

Netra Kumar Sharma, the head of All SDMC Contractors’ Association said that the expansion of the list is being undertaken to create pressure on the protesting contractors. “We are also being threatened and notices of blacklisting and debarment are being sent to contractors. The corporation has pending dues worth ₹450 crore for the works which have been completed in the last three years. The association has submitted a memorandum to the corporation regarding the threats of debarment being issued by the executive engineers. This is a violation of our basic right to protest. If this does not stop, we will have to move court,” he added.

Earlier, HT had reported that municipal councillors have been raising the issues of pending development works over the last two months due to the strikes during the committee and House meetings even as the municipal elections are due in April this year.

