Ask Punjab to release our share of water first: Haryana CM Khattar
Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi should “shun petty politics over water”, and instead ask its own government in Punjab to release Haryana’s share of 3.5 million acre-foot of Ravi Beas waters by constructing the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. The AAP, on its part, said Khattar and the Haryana government were “spreading baseless lies to shift the blame of their wrongdoings on the Delhi government”, and added that Haryana’s refusal to provide Delhi with its fair share of water was responsible for the national Capital’s water crisis.
“Haryana is currently releasing more than 1,049 cusecs of water to Delhi. We can’t deprive our state of water and give Delhi more than their legitimate share. I promise that the day Punjab gives us our legitimate share, Haryana will increase Delhi’s current water share,” Khattar said at a press briefing.
He said that on February 29, 1996, the Supreme Court had directed Haryana to provide an additional 330 cusecs of water per day to Delhi. Earlier, Delhi’s share was 719 cusecs per day. “In compliance with these orders, Delhi is being given 1,049 cusecs of water every day. The Delhi government is now lying about the water issue, which is very unfortunate,” he said.
To this, a spokesperson of the Delhi government said, “Khattar and the Haryana government are spreading baseless lies to shift the blame of their wrongdoings on the Delhi government. It is because of their refusal to provide Delhi with its fair share of water that the national Capital is facing a water crisis. According to the agreement, the Yamuna river must maintain a water level of 674.5ft but the current level stands at 668ft. The Haryana government must stop playing politics over a resource like water during this scorching heat and release Delhi’s rightful share of water.”
Meanwhile, Khattar also said there was a power shortage of up to 1,800 megawatts (MW) per day this year in Haryana due to the non-availability of power from multiple sources and the early onset of summer. “The state’s electricity consumption has increased this year as compared to last year. At present, Haryana’s demand for electricity is 700 to 800 lakh units more than last year. Also, the state’s peak power demand has reached 9,874MW per day. We have been able to supply electricity equal to consumption since May 16 ,” he said.
The CM said that the state has also started receiving about 600MW power per day from Adani Power Ltd. Also, by May 30, an additional 600MW power per day is likely to be available from the second unit of the Khedar plant, he said.
-
Congress to hold meetings of its extended state executive for Maharashtra and Mumbai
After last week's Chintan Shivir, organised in Udaipur and an upcoming social media camp scheduled on May 28-29 in Nagpur, the Congress is set to hold meetings of its extended state executive for Maharashtra and Mumbai next week to lay down a strategy on contesting the forthcoming local body polls across the state, due later this year and to discuss other pressing issues.
-
MLA Pappi catches contractor’s staff ‘fleecing visitors’ at parking lot
MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi during a surprise inspection at multi-storey parking near the MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on Friday allegedly caught the staff of contractor fleecing the visitors.
-
Delhi: Rain, dust storm bring citysolace from oppressive heat
After braving temperatures well above normal for nearly three months now, parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region received some long-awaited relief, with light rains, thunderstorm and gusty winds on Friday evening. IMD recordings showed that heatwave conditions continued in the Capital on Friday, with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settling at 44.4C — five degrees above the season's normal. In the evening, however, most parts of the city saw thunderstorms.
-
Mundka fire: After long hunt, cops collect DNA samples to match with last body
A week after a fire broke out at a factory in Mundka claiming 27 lives, the last DNA sample, to match with the charred bodies, was collected on Friday. The police suspect the dead woman to be Geeta Devi (42), who lived in a modest rented room, which had no windows, in the Mubarakpur Dabas village's Parvesh Nagar area in north-west Delhi. She lived alone, her husband, Upendra Shah, having passed away in 2018.
-
Cancer vaccine also being made in India: UP Governor
Like the anti-coronavirus vaccine, an anti-cancer vaccine is also being made in India, governor Anandiben Patel said on Friday. She also launched the vaccination campaign of 150 adolescent girls here. She said that the government is making a lot of efforts for teenage girls' health. She informed that cancer screening of 2 lakh women of Varanasi is to be done. She appealed to women not to be careless about their health.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics