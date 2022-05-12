At 1,032, Delhi's 24-hour Covid tally rises again, positivity rate at 3.64%

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,032 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 970 logged the day before, according to the health bulletin data. The national capital recorded zero new fatalities, a marginal improvement from Wednesday when one death was reported. With Thursday's infection tally, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has touched 18,98,173 and the death toll has climbed to 26,184.

The case positivity rate also increased to 3.64 per cent over the last 24 hours as opposed to 3.34 per cent on Wednesday, the bulletin data revealed. Fresh recoveries, however, improved as 1,306 people recuperated from the infection on Thursday, up from 1,238 in the preceding day.

The active caseload of the national capital dipped to as many as 4,928 on Thursday from Wednesday's 5,202.

Hospitalisation rates have maintained their downward swing, dropping to 173 on Thursday, including those suspected to have contracted Covid-19. On Wednesday, the number was 178 while the day before it was 184.

Of the 173 patients admitted in hospitals currently, as many as 20 are suspected to have Covid-19. Out of the 153 confirmed Covid-19 patients, a total of 52 are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 58 are on oxygen support - including those on ventilators, the health bulletin data showed.