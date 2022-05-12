At 1,032, Delhi's 24-hour Covid tally rises again, positivity rate at 3.64%
- Hospitalisation rates have maintained its downward swing, dropping to 173 on Thursday, including those suspected to have contracted Covid-19. On Wednesday, the number was 178 while the day before it was 184.
Delhi on Thursday reported 1,032 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 970 logged the day before, according to the health bulletin data. The national capital recorded zero new fatalities, a marginal improvement from Wednesday when one death was reported. With Thursday's infection tally, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has touched 18,98,173 and the death toll has climbed to 26,184.
The case positivity rate also increased to 3.64 per cent over the last 24 hours as opposed to 3.34 per cent on Wednesday, the bulletin data revealed. Fresh recoveries, however, improved as 1,306 people recuperated from the infection on Thursday, up from 1,238 in the preceding day.
The active caseload of the national capital dipped to as many as 4,928 on Thursday from Wednesday's 5,202.
Of the 173 patients admitted in hospitals currently, as many as 20 are suspected to have Covid-19. Out of the 153 confirmed Covid-19 patients, a total of 52 are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 58 are on oxygen support - including those on ventilators, the health bulletin data showed.
Convocation ceremony of 13 state universities should be held together: Samant
PUNE The 120th convocation ceremony was held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Thursday. Vice-chancellor of SPPU Prof Nitin Karmalkar, registrar Praful Pawar, SPPU deans Manohar Chaskar, Parag Kalkar, Anjali Kurne, Sanjeev Sonawane, as well as members of the board of management and members of the Senate were present for the ceremony. In April and May 2021, at least 1,18,222 students have been sent degrees by post by the university.
Body of 5-yr-old boy found in Lucknow, murder suspected
The body of a five-year-old boy was found lying in a garbage dump on the roadside near Mawaiya locality, under the Alambagh police station limits, here, on Thursday, police officials said. The boy's mother suspected that the child was murdered and later his body was dumped there. Alambagh inspector in-charge Dhananjay Singh said the victim was identified as Prince, 5, son of slum dweller couple Pinki and Sachin. The boy had been missing since Wednesday.
Uttarakhand to give 3 free LPG cylinders annually to 1.84 lakh families
The Uttarakhand cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal to provide 3 free LPG cylinders annually to 1.84 lakh Antyodaya card holders in the state. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired the cabinet meeting in Dehradun. The opposition Congress took strong objection to the announcement, saying it was a “clear violations of the model code of conduct” as notification for the Champawat bypoll has already been declared. Dhami is the BJP candidate for the bypoll.
Betting racket busted in Praygraj’s Georgetown, six held by STF
The Prayagraj unit of the special task force busted a betting racket and arrested six people on Thursday. Over ₹3 lakh, a car, a television set, etc were recovered from their possession. The gang used to bet on IPL matches and were connected to an online betting racket based in Rajasthan, police said. The gang operated with the help of a betting racket in Rajasthan.
Covid jabs have fallen out of favour in Pune district
PUNE Even though the Maharashtra government has decided to ramp up vaccination, throughout Pune district, daily vaccination numbers in Pune city have barely crossed the 23-K mark since the start of May. In the last five days, the district saw daily vaccination as low as 2,137, which was on May 8. Doctors from Indian Medical Association have also emphasised the importance of vaccination.
