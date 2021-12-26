At 431, Delhi's AQI ‘severe’ for 5th straight day, worst since Nov 13

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stayed in the severe zone for the fifth straight day, showed data from the Central Pollution Control Board, as pollution in the city rose to the highest level since November 13.

The city recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 431 at 4pm, according to CPCB data, the highest this value has been since 437 on November 13. It was 415 this Friday, 423 on Thursday, 407 on Wednesday and 402 on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The city has recorded 23 ‘severe’ air quality days so far this year. In November, it recorded 11 such days, the highest in the month since CPCB started maintaining air quality data in 2015.

The IMD said humidity levels oscillated between 74 per cent and 95 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi’s minimum temperature settled at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and maximum was recorded at 23.6°C, two notches above the season’s average. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 22°C and 8°C, respectively, on Sunday, the weather department said.