Authors extend #Writershug on Twitter, book stores hold fort amid pandemic

Authors, novelists on social media are extending a tight #writershug to each other, by tagging one another in a new campaign that attempts to give exposure to Indian writers. The recent closure of Westland Books publishing house has fanned this fire to encourage more people to buy books from stores, and avoid shutting down of book establishments in the future.

But the ground reality at book stores is a bit askew. Some old, popular bookstores in the city believe the pandemic has brought many people back into the habit of reading and physically buying books. Take for instance Abhinav Bamhi from Faqir Chand Bookstore, who opines, “Pandemic has impacted the book industry in a good way. People are writing and reading more. They have realised the importance of physical stores. Sales have improved after the second lockdown, and have been consistently good. So, it’s a positive time.”

“Books padhne walo ki koi kami nahin hai. Log ghar pe hain aur kitaabein padh rahe hain. But we are selling books online, as well as offering door-to-door services,” shares Mirza Afsar Baig from Midland Book Shop in Hauz Khas, adding, “Facebook aur Instagram pe hum book recommendation bhi daalte hain. Bachche abhi ghar pe khoob kitabein padh rahe hain. Bas mujhe lagta hai ki aap jo books rakhte hain, uska stock achha hona chahiye, that’s main.”

But such happiness is limited to the creator of books, say other bookstores, since they feel the sales are not as much as they used to be earlier. Shobha Sengupta, from Gurugram’s Quill and Canvas, says, “It’s a very sad situation. The first lockdown was good. We did a lot of deliveries and had many online sessions with authors. We would go to collect books and deliver too. Second lockdown wasn’t bad either. But the third Covid-19 wave has affected a lot of people. I’ve been in this industry for 20 years now, and haven’t seen anything like this. We are selling books, but it is not how it used to be.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Suvendu Mallick from May Day Bookstore, Shadipur, says, “Abhi market open hui thi, log aane shuru hue the; but January ka jo phase aake gaya phir se, it went down again. Jab [store mein] footfall hi nahi hain toh mushkil to hogi hi.”

Authors are tagging each other on Twitter as part of the campaign.

Author Kulpreet Yadav, and inaugurator of #Writershug campaign, says: “The announcement by Amazon that they are shutting down Westland has shocked the Indian writing community. I decided to start the campaign, #Writershug, for two reasons — one, the writers can share their love and support for one another in these tough times, and two, our books show up in people’s feeds and they hopefully decide to buy them. If businesses, governments, and readers can’t help us, at least we can help one another. That’s how battles are fought by sticking together, and I hope #Writershug lends strength to the publishing ecosystem that’s in the ICU.”

“Whenever anyone asks for book recommendations on social media, everyone usually writes names of international authors. There are many Indian authors who write very well. And I’m talking about commercial fiction. Please read books by Indian authors. Buy our books and help book shops and publishers stay in business,” adds author Kanchana Banerjee.

