Bail in UAPA case: Every second in detention violates rights, says Delhi court

New Delhi: Saying that every millisecond of detention interferes with the right of an accused, a Delhi court has granted interim bail to a man, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), after police failed to produce requisite documents.

“In my considered opinion, every millisecond of unnecessary detention makes a substantial difference and tantamount to an unwarranted interference with the rights of the accused,” the court said in an order of May 17.

The accused—Habibur Rehman -- was alleged to be a member of a crime syndicate involved in trading in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), and his complicity was shown by the investigating agency from the intercepted conversation between him and a co-accused.

During the bail hearing on Tuesday, Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Dharmendra Rana noted that the records showed that no sanction order with respect to the intercepted conversations was placed on record, though there was communication available on record which showed a mention of the sanction order from the Home Ministry.

Taking this into account, the judge slammed the city police for its failure to give an explanation to why a sanction order regarding telephonic records was weeded out from the court documents, due to which the bail application of an accused has been lingering for the past several dates.

The judge noted that the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Special Cell, has filed a “very hazy and sketchy” reply intimating the court that the said sanction order has been “weeded out”, which unfortunately, raises more queries to be answered rather than help the court resolve the issue with respect to the said sanction order.

“The reply (filed by the ACP) is also silent as to how and under what circumstances, a copy of the said communication received in the office of special cell was weeded out. It is also not clear from the reply as to why the copy of the sanction order was not placed on record. It is also not clear from the reply as to what communication, if et al any, was received from the office of the union home secretary confirming the weeding out of the said sanction order. The reply filed by the ACP, special cell, unfortunately, raises more queries to be answered rather than resolve the issue with respect to the said sanction order,” the court said in the order.

Saying that the bail application has already been adjourned on earlier occasions, the court said that the bail plea of the accused is lingering on due to the “callousness of the investigating agency for the past several dates”.

The court requested the union home secretary to personally look into the matter and apprise the court about the status of the sanction order.

It also said that meanwhile, to balance the conflicting interest, the accused, Rehman, would be granted interim bail, adding that it was not inclined to pass any orders on merits upon the basis of half baked information furnished by the investigating agency, but at the same time, it was quite conscious of the sacrosanct rights of the accused.

“It is clarified that instant interim bail order should not be read as an order on merits and the accused shall not claim any benefit on account of this order as this order is only an interim measure to contain the damages on account of the investigative agency’s apathy and indolence,” it said.

The matter would be heard on May 27.