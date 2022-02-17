Ban on diesel generator sets across Delhi-NCR lifted with immediate effect

The sub-committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), appointed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi and NCR, on Thursday lifted the ban on diesel generator sets across the region with immediate effect, according to an official order.

The committee also withdrew all preventive measures listed under the ‘very poor’ category of Grap, saying air quality in the national capita region (NCR) has been improving consistently over the last few weeks, and it was unlikely to touch ‘very poor’ in the coming days.

Diesel generator sets across NCR were banned on October 29, 2021, when air quality started deteriorating in the region and Delhi began to see ‘severe’ air days. The ban on DG sets is an emergency measure under the ‘very poor’ category of Grap, which also includes steps such as stopping the usage of coal and firewood in hotels and open eateries and enhancing parking fees by three to four times.

The order issued on Thursday said the sub-committee held a review meeting to assess air quality in the region on February 16, 2022. It said that an air quality forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which said air quality was unlikely to touch ‘very poor’ in the coming days, was discussed in the meeting. The forecast, quoted by the order, said that Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) has remained in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category in the last four to five days.

“Based on this forecast and prediction, the sub-committee on Grap has decided that the measures under the ‘very poor’ category of Grap, including the ban on diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR be lifted with immediate effect,” said the order.

The order also asked the state pollution control boards to remain vigilant and ensure large construction sites were adhering to the dust norms. It also asked the states to ensure quick action in terms of redressal of the complaints received on the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app.

“Implementing agencies need to continue to take intensified action at pollution hotspots, waste dumped on open land and roadsides must be cleared immediately and there should be strict enforcement of rules in terms of industries and open burning of waste,” the order said.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, with a reading of 241 as per CPCB’s daily 4 pm bulletin. In comparison, it was 272 (poor) on Wednesday. An AQI between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and over 400 is ‘severe’ as per the index.