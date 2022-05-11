Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Batch of ’22: Missed out on OG DU life, say students
delhi news

Batch of ’22: Missed out on OG DU life, say students

Delhi University’s final-year students have barely got to enjoy the campus life. When they took admission in 2019, everything looked bright. Just a few months after their colleges began, pandemic hit, and these students couldn’t return to physical campus until recently when it’s already time for the farewell parties.
Hindu College students, who are in final year now, try to steal some moments of bonding after returning to physical campus.
Published on May 11, 2022 02:08 PM IST
ByAngela Paljor, New Delhi

It was when college had just begun in 2019 that a new set of students took admission in Delhi University (DU), to feel and live what’s popularly called as college life. Now, as farewell parties take place in various colleges, most final-year students say, “We have barely got the real DU deal!”

“The last two months of being physically present in college have made me wonder how different my life would have been if there was no pandemic,” says Mihir Aggarwal, a BCom (Hons) student at Hindu College, recalling the moments when he first entered his college premises. “At that time, it was about coming to terms with how different life will be from school days. But, the Covid spell pushed us to do everything online, from bunking classes to mingling with batchmates and even attending fests. Imagine, we are probably the only batch in the history of Hindu College that has not attended our fest, Mecca!”

Miranda House students, who are part of the debating society, Suvakta, enjoy a physical farewell party.
RELATED STORIES

Aanchal Khera, a student of BA (Prog) at Miranda House, feels happy that she at least got a chance to organise her college fest. “It was an experience unique to our batch; one with a happy beginning and a great ending. But whatever happened in between, we need to put that in the past now and not feel bothered by it. The first seven or eight months of our college life were great, but after that, everything changed. My batchmates and I have missed out on almost our entire college life — from chai breaks to playing with the cats on campus,” says Khera.

“It was difficult to get used to a virtual life. Transitioning back to a physical one now has also proved pretty hard for me,” says Rigzin D Nangso, a German language student at Gargi College, adding, “Knowing that I wasn’t facing all this alone made things bearable. We didn’t get the full three years to enjoy DU life, but thank God we got some time to make friends before the first lockdown. And now, after two years, we are meeting again. That’s how unpredictable and ironic our lives are!”

Author tweets @AngelaPaljor

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP