In blast build-up, 11-yr-long tussle played out on streets, inside court

The low-intensity explosion at the Rohini court complex on December 9, executed by a DRDO scientist to kill his former neighbour — an advocate, was a result of a 11-year-old legal battle between them that played out on the roads, courts, police stations, and offices of the Ministry of Defence and the Central Information Commission.

According to police, the two men lived with their families in the same building in Ashok Vihar’s A-block until three years ago, and initially fought over the construction of a water tank on the terrace of their building in 2011.

Documents seen by HT showed that on March 11, 2015, the arrested blast suspect, Bharat Bhushan Kataria (47), had filed a police complaint against the neighbour, lawyer Amit Vashisht, alleging that the latter had sent goons to kill him in a road accident. Kataria had filed the complaint after he was allegedly hit by a Wagon R car in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram while returning home on his motorcycle. In his complaint, he alleged that the men in the Wagon R car had shouted, “Amit se panga padega mehanga (a fight with Amit will be costly)” before fleeing from the scene.

Calling the allegations false, Vashisht subsequently wrote to senior Delhi Police officers, seeking to change the investigating officer of the case.

Delhi Police officers, who interrogated Kataria after his latest arrest, said the suspect claimed that Vashisht filed complaints with the DRDO, alleging that he took a bribe from a private lift management company, engaged by the Ministry of Defence, to install an elevator in their building.

Kataria further told police said that Vashisht and his family had also filed RTI appeals with the Central Information Commission when the defence ministry refused to share details about Kataria’s alleged conflict of interest in hiring a DRDO-appointed company for the private work. On October 24, 2016, CIC directed DRDO to share with Vashisht the names of vendors hired by DRDO.

To be sure, the Delhi Police special cell probing the Rohini court blast case is not involved or concerned with the allegations or counter allegations between the two men in the past.

Police officers, who questioned Kataria, said that he has filed at least four criminal cases -- ranging from assault and criminal intimidation to wrongful restraint and molestation -- against Vashisht at Ashok Vihar, Keshav Puram and Jahangirpuri police stations.

“From fights over parking their vehicles and throwing water at one another’s house to allegations of molestation and attempted murder, the two men and their families were fighting for over a decade,” said a police officer.

Vashisht was not available for comment as his cellphone was switched off and a text message sent to him remained unanswered.