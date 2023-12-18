Bill to protect unauthorised colonies in Delhi extended till 2026

Parliament on Monday passed the second amendment to a special provision act that provides protection to some unauthorised colonies in Delhi from punitive action, with the aim of providing shelter to the growing population of the city. According to the act, orderly arrangements have to be made for the relocation and rehabilitation of residents of JJ clusters, unauthorised colonies. (HT Archive)

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced by housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri last week, and was passed by both Houses on Monday. The bill extends till December 31, 2026 the act that was to expire on December 31 this year.

A note submitted in Parliament said the Act needs to be extended for another three years to address the gap in demand and supply for housing, commercial space and other civic amenities that has been created due to the growth in Delhi’s population. “The development control norms for these unauthorised colonies have been notified on March 8, 2022. The Master Plan for Delhi with the perspective year 2041 is under finalisation wherein the measures for unauthorised development like Jhuggi-Jhopri clusters and unauthorised colonies are being included. The process of dealing with these unauthorised developments will take more time. Therefore, there is a need for continuing the protection from punitive action granted to certain forms of unauthorised developments in the National Capital Territory of Delhi,” the note said.

In 2011, a legislation called the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011, was enacted which was valid for a period of three years upto December 31, 2014. This has also been extended every three years.

According to the act, orderly arrangements have to be made for the relocation and rehabilitation of residents of JJ clusters, unauthorised colonies, village abadi area (inculding urban villages) and their extensions, farm houses involving construction beyond permissible building limits, schools, dispensaries, religious and cultural institutions, storages, and warehouses used for agricultural inputs or produce in rural areas built on agricultural land. The act also allows conferring ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies.