BJP, AAP spar over enforcing anti-corruption ombudsman in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi was deliberately not implementing Janlokpal Bill and misleading the people about it even as the AAP shot back saying if the BJP was so serious about eradicating corruption, then why it took away control of Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) from the state government.

In a joint press conference on Monday, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and party’s MP from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari alleged that the file related to Janlokpal Bill has been pending with the government since September 2019.

Gupta said, “The Kejriwal government had said that the file is pending with the LG. In an RTI reply recently, it was revealed that the file pertaining to the Janlokpal Bill was received by the lieutenant governor’s office on September 25, 2019 and was returned to the Delhi government’s law department within two days, on September 27. The government has been lying to the people of the city. The government should tell people why it has not been implemented so far.”

The AAP said the BJP was playing politics over the issue of corruption. It also questioned the BJP on why the central government took away the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) from the Delhi government. The Delhi Janlokpal Bill was passed by the Delhi Assembly in December 2015, and sent for the approval of the Centre. It was returned by the Centre in 2016 along with several other legislations, pointing out several gaps. The AAP government modified various bills, but the Janlokpal Bill has stayed in limbo.

Tiwari, former Delhi BJP chief, said, “Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal now stands exposed. When the AAP was formed and it came to power in Delhi, it had announced that the Janlokpal bill will be implemented, but nothing has happened till now.”

Referring to the CM’s recent press conference claiming that he has learned that that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to arrest a senior minister in his cabinet, Satyendar Jain, Gupta said, “He (Kejriwal) fears that if the bill was implemented, it would expose 22 of his party MLAs who are involved in corruption and have cases against them…He is even scared that his ministers and leaders can be raided by ED. This is why he held a press meeting.”

The AAP, in a statement, said, “The BJP is playing politics over the issue of corruption. Why did the BJP-led central government took away control over ACB from the Delhi government? The AAP government had eliminated corruption in 49 days (during its first stint). But, when the AAP again formed government in 2015, BJP snatched away the ACB from the state government. Not only did they snatch it away, they didn’t take a single step against corruption.”

“The BJP is the most corrupt party in the history of independent India. They have no right to speak on corruption. We challenge them to return ACB to us, and we will show how corruption can be completely eliminated. They are only playing dirty politics by raising the issue of Lokpal when their own LG rejected the proposal,” the AAP said.