‘BJP couldn't buy a single AAP worker’: Shelly Oberoi after Delhi mayoral win

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over withdrawing the nomination from the mayoral elections, stating that the saffron party “could not buy a single Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker”.

“They (BJP) failed in getting our councilors on their side. Leave councilors and MLAs aside, they could not even buy a single worker of AAP. They anyway knew they didn't have any numbers. They tried for 2-3 days, but finally accepted their failure today,” Shelly Oberoi said.

While the elections for election Delhi's mayor and deputy mayor were scheduled for Wednesday, AAP's Shelly Oberoi won the mayoral post unopposed after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination. With this, Oberoi became the ninth mayor to have served for more than a year in MCD's history.

Meanwhile, AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal also got another term as deputy mayor after BJP's Soni Pal withdrew the nomination.

After AAP candidates won the mayoral elections, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated them and asked them to “work hard”.

"Congratulations Shelly and Aley on again becoming Mayor and Dy Mayor, this time unopposed. Best wishes to both. People have huge expectations from us. Work hard to meet their expectations," he tweeted.

Prior to this, there were three attempts to elect the Mayor, however, they failed due to political wrangling between the BJP and AAP. The MCD met for the first time on January 6 to hold the elections, then on January 24, and for the third time on February 6.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 last year and the results were announced on December 7 - in which the AAP won a total of 134 seats out of 250.

