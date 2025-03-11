BJP govt sets up committee for gig worker welfare in Delhi

The Delhi government formed a committee to implement a slew of welfare schemes for gig workers—a promise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections—and it will now develop a portal to registers workers operating in the national capital, officials aware of the development said. CM Rekha Gupta with PM Narendra Modi and LG VK Saxena. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

A senior government official, requesting not to be named, said the panel of bureaucrats will formulate steps to implement schemes.

“The committee’s initial task would be creation of a portal where all such workers can be registered. The rest of the welfare measures will follow later,” the official said.

In the run-up to the elections, the BJP, in its “Sankalpa Patra” (manifesto), said it will establish a gig worker welfare board, under which life insurance of ₹10 lakh and accident insurance up to ₹5 lakh will be provided. The manifesto also promised scholarships to children of gig workers for higher education, besides providing subsidies on vehicle insurance.

Gig workers are people who work short-term or project-based jobs, often as freelancers or independent contractors. They include drivers of ride-sharing apps and taxi services, and people who deliver orders for food delivery apps.

The official cited above said that the committee will oversee the portal development, which will be undertaken by the IT department, while a team will deal with platforms and unions gig workers are associated with.

The development comes days after the government formed a minister-level committee to finalise the criterion to implement the Mahila Samriddhi scheme. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on March 8, International Women’s Day, announced that the Delhi cabinet approved an annual budget of ₹5,100 crore to provide ₹2,500 to women in the Capital. A committee has been formed under her leadership with cabinet ministers Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra as members.