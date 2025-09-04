BJP MP withdraws appeal in cop assault incident

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament Yogender Chandolia on Wednesday withdrew his appeal from the Delhi High Court against trial court’s order framing charges for assaulting a public servant on duty in 2020. Yogendra Chandolia (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The withdrawal came after Justice Ravinder Dudeja questioned the MP for directly approaching the high court, bypassing the sessions court, which is the appellate forum.

The MP opted to withdraw his petition, stating that he would approach the sessions court instead.

“After part submissions, the counsel for the petitioner seeks permission to withdraw the revision petition, stating that he has a remedy to prefer the revision petition before the sessions court. The statement taken by the petitioner is taken on record, and the petition is dismissed as withdrawn,” the court said in its order.

The incident took place on October 7, 2020, when Chandolia, now a BJP Lok Sabha MP from northwest Delhi, allegedly got into a scuffle with a traffic police officer on crane duty over the removal of wrongly parked vehicles in the Prasad Nagar area in Karol Bagh. The traffic officer had alleged that Chandolia incited people against him, and the MP’s associates snatched his phone after the officer tried to record a video of the incident.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal of Rouse Avenue Court had framed charges under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (assault to deter a public servant from discharge of their duty) against Chandolia on May 3, after noting that his actions amounted to using criminal force on the traffic officer, also the complainant in the case.

“It is alleged that when the complainant tried to board the crane, the accused tried to pull him down. Statements of witnesses have been recorded by police…the said allegation amounts to using criminal force,” judicial magistrate Mittal said.

In his petition before the high court, the parliamentarian had argued that the ingredients for the offences for which he was charged were not made out, and there were “material loopholes” in the police case, as there was no CCTV footage of the incident nor any independent witnesses who could corroborate the allegations.

Chandolia was granted bail in the case on January 8 this year after he was summoned in the case.