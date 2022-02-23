BJP to train guns on AAP govt’s excise policy ahead of Delhi MCD polls

With most of its senior leaders back from election campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped-up its campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in the city beginning with a week-long campaign against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s .excise policy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior leaders said the campaign will start from February 26 even as the party has been engaged in finalising the strategy for the civic polls, and assigning election related responsibilities. Meanwhile, the BJP-ruled municipal corporations are trying to finish all the ongoing projects by mid-March.

A senior BJP leader said, “Over 150 senior leaders, including councillors, were sent to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. But now, most of them are back after a 45-day stay in the states assigned to them. There was a core committee meeting last week to draw up the strategy for the municipal polls.”

In the meeting, the leader said, it was decided to plan the campaign around the achievements of the BJP in corporations, and step up the drive against new excise policy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that the party will start a ‘Janmat (public opinion) campaign’ in which it will install a liquor bottle-shaped box at 1,000 locations in 272 wards and ask people to share their views on the policy.

Gupta said, “People are opposing the excise policy, as liquor shops have been opened in residential areas, near schools and temples. In this week-long campaign, we will take public opinion on the matter and also seal shops that are near schools and religious places. There will be 15-20 workers at each of the 1000 locations.”

The party will also raise the issue of the AAP government allegedly depriving the three corporations of funds.

The municipal elections are likely to be held in April and the BJP, which has been ruling the three corporations for 15 years now, is eyeing a fourth term. A senior BJP leader said in the past one week, the preparation for the elections have picked up pace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gupta said that the party has decided to hold 10 meetings per booth (there are 13,820-odd booths in Delhi). “We have held several meetings and our target is to hold at least one lakh meetings by March end. By the end of this month, we will form all the election related committees such as for manifesto preparations, campaign, etc. Through our micro-donation campaign, we are reaching out to people telling them about the achievements and schemes of the Modi government,” said Gupta.

The BJP-ruled corporations are now trying to complete all the ongoing projects in the next few days. “Not much time is left for the municipal elections. We have asked councillors and officials to finish all the projects by March 10. Despite the financial crunch we have been able to carry out a lot of work,” said former North Corporation mayor Jai Prakash, who was looking after the campaign in five assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP is in for a tough fight, as it not only has to fight anti-incumbency but also counter the AAP’s campaign on widespread corruption in the municipal bodies and their failure to ensure basic sanitation in the city.

The BJP has already started a social media campaign to highlight the BJP’s achievements. BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, said, “We have done a lot of work in corporations despite the fund crunch. Our social media team is reaching out to people through social media and whatsapp to tell them about the work done by the BJP.”

The BJP won 181 wards in the 2017 municipal elections despite strong anti-incumbency. But this time, many leaders admit, it is going to be a tough fight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party, a senior BJP leader said, might field some of the BJP candidates who lost the assembly elections in 2020. “Some of them were former councillors. The party can consider fielding them in the upcoming municipal elections,” said a senior BJP leader.

AAP officials did not respond to requests seeking a comment.