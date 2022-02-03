Board may discuss release of Devinder Pal Bhullar in next meeting

An early release for Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, convicted in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case, is likely to be considered when the Sentence Review Board (SRB) meets next, officials aware of the development said on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old convict is a prisoner of Tihar, but has been lodged in Punjab’s Amritsar jail since 2015 due to mental health issues. Bhullar was convicted and sentenced to death in 2011. In March 2014, however, the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment owing to his ill health, and a delay in the trial.

The Delhi government is yet to confirm the date of the next SRB meeting, the officials cited in the first instance said.

There has been a growing clamour for Bhullar’s release ahead of this month’s Punjab elections, with several groups petitioning different political parties, particularly the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because Delhi’s Tihar jail comes under the administrative jurisdiction of the AAP-led Delhi government, that his sentence be commuted.

The AAP, on its part, has accused other parties of politicising the issue, and clarified that SRB is not a Delhi government body but comprises of representatives from the judiciary, police, prison, and the state government. The party is a key contender in the Punjab polls, and among the people who have pushed for Bhullar’s early release is Parkash Singh Badal, the 94-year-old patriarch of one of the AAP’s key rivals in the polls, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

“Bhullar has been in Punjab for more than five years but on paper he is still a prisoner of Tihar. His case is eligible for consideration of premature release because it was not included in the last SRB meeting held on August 27, 2021. The rules say that if a convict’s case is rejected by SRB, it cannot not be taken up in the next SRB. But in this case, he is eligible for consideration by the board,” a senior government official aware of the development said on condition of anonymity.

Records accessed by HT show that Bhullar’s case was considered twice by SRB -- on February 28, 2020 and on December 11, 2020 -- but was rejected by the committee on both occasions. In both meetings, Punjab Police did not oppose his release, but Delhi Police did. Delhi’s social welfare department also did not support his premature release.

Bhullar is otherwise slated to be in prison for the rest of his life.

SRB comprises the Delhi home minister as its chairperson, the prison’s director general, the state home secretary, state law secretary, a district judge, a senior Delhi Police officer, and the director of the Delhi social welfare department. The board sends its report to the Delhi lieutenant governor, who takes a decision on premature release.

According to prison records, Bhullar has completed at least 24 years in prison, and is undergoing life imprisonment in FIR 316/1993 at Parliament Street police station under sections of murder (IPC 302) and sections under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act.

Barring those on death row, convicts who have completed at least 14 years in jail without remission, or 20 years with remission, are considered for premature release.

In June 2020, SRB released Manu Sharma, who was convicted in December 2006 of model Jessica Laal’s murder in 1999. Records show that about 100 prisoners are released by the SRB every year.

Prison expert, Sunil Gupta, who was Tihar law officer for over three decades until his retirement in 2015, said, “I have been privy to Bhullar’s case. As a law officer, I had requested many people to decide on his mercy petition and reminded them that if we did not decide on Bhullar’s petition, the Supreme Court would commute his death sentence to life because of the delays...I am saying this to highlight the fact that this issue has always been politicised. Bhullar was admitted to IHBAS in Delhi for almost six years until his transfer. Considering the facts of his case and his health issues, the SRB must take the decision on merit whenever they meet.”

